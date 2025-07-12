UFC Boss Dana White Reveals Epic Sports Card Collection
Most collectors these days would be happy just to end up with a numbered rookie card or a gem-mint slab of an iconic athlete. However, UFC head honcho Dana White isn’t like most people as his collection eclipses almost what everyone has in the hobby.
As seen in a video shared by Topps on Instagram, White was leading two guys to a customized wall display housing his collection inside the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. As it stands, this was part of a recent livestream done by the Nelk Boys
“So, I started being a card collector now, so back in the day you’d put your cards in a safe somewhere, now they’ve built these safes where you can actually display them,” White said.
From there, the UFC icon detailed the different athletes contained within the customized display.
“That’s a Jordan rookie card right there,” White pointed out. “The Tom Brady refractor, there’s only seven of these that exist in the world. We’ve got Tiger, Kobe. I’ve got two Puka cards, one here, one here,” he added.
After showing off some of his collection, White was asked what’s the most expensive card he has.
RELATED: Rare Michael Jordan Autograph That’s Never Been Seen Before Unveiled by Collector
“Either the Jordan rookie or the Tom Brady card. If Jordan signed that card it’s worth $5 million. It’s $400k without the signature,” White said.
He would go on to state that the combined value of the cards found within the display is over a million dollars. In response, the Nelk Boys gasped over the insane value of White’s collection before.
The State of Dana White’s Sports Card Collection
White’s claims that his PSA 10 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan rookie card is worth $400,000 will make anyone speechless. However, it might be valued way less than the UFC boss expected.
According to Card Ladder, this specific Michael Jordan rookie card is worth $204,000 after a raw copy sold at that price late last month. Furthermore, it has gone down by 41.38 percent from $348,000 last April.
RELATED: Michael Jordan Fleer RC PSA 10 Sells for Highest Amount Since 2021
When it comes to a signed copy encased in a PSA slab, White is off once again. Instead of $5 million, the said card signed by Jordan and with a grade of 9, is only valued at $2.5 million. This development comes after it was sold via Joopiter, an auction platform founded by musician and producer Pharell Williams.
Regarding the 2000 Bowman Chrome Refractor rookie card of Brady, White is correct in pointing out that it only has a population count of seven right now. According to Card Ladder, this iconic Tom Brady card is worth $336,000 in the market. All things considered, the UFC boss isn’t that far off with the price he mentioned for it.
The Verdict on Dana White’s Insane Collection of Sports Cards
RELATED: Complete 1986 Fleer Basketball Set in Gem Mint PSA 10 Sells at Auction
While there may be some discrepancy with the prices he mentioned, it can’t be denied how awesome White’s card collection is. And the great thing about these pieces of memorabilia is that they’re just going to grow in value as the years go by, particularly the Jordan and Brady rookie cards.
In any case, White is in a good position in the hobby. Whatever happens, he’s going to be just fine from a perspective of value.