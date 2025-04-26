Jayden Daniels Card Optic Gold Downtown /10 Pulled on Release Day
Downtowns, Kabooms, and Color Blasts are the three top choices for collectors in the sports card industry. Not only do these inserts carry profitable sales for those that hold them, they are also top of the line in terms of visual appeal. It’s not every day that you pull one of these cards. Let alone a Downtown of a top rookie. Furthermore, a Gold, top of the line rookie, number out of 10. However, on Optic release day, AA Mint Cards pulled a beauty of a card which was exactly that: A Jayden Daniels Optic Gold Downtown, numbered 02/10.
One of the other nine of these cards sold as a PSA 10 for $25,000 back on February 26th. Likewise, there was a sale about a week ago on April 17th for a PSA 9 that went for $13,025. The specific Downtown card that AA Mint Cards pulled was hit in-store, and from pictures, looks to be incredibly centered and in fantastic condition.
Jayden Daniels’ market is currently down 61.76%, which is to be expected while in the offseason and eyes away from him and the football card market. With that being said, it is the perfect time to buy the dip and invest heavily into cards that are a fraction of the price than they normally are. Like myself, some may be wondering how this Gold Downtown compares to this rookie phenoms other top inserts.
2024 Absolute Kaboom! (Vertical) - Gold /10
RELATED: Patrick Mahomes Signs New Autograph Card Deal With Panini
While the Gold Downtown PSA 10 has had an incredible sale, this Gold Kaboom has done better. On March 26th, a PSA 10 sold for $58,000, while there are two others listed on Ebay for $58,000 and $62,000. There is also a Horizontal style of this card that has sold for about $20,000 as a PSA 9, and about $14,250 raw.
2024 Rookie Prizm Colorb Blast
While being the cheapest out of all three, the Prizm Color Blasts may be a favorite of mine aesthetic wise. The last PSA 10 sale was back on March 6th for $15,000, while a PSA 8 sold on April 13th for $8,100. And in raw form, these colorful cards sell for around $7K, as did one back in January. Regardless of which insert tickles your fancy, any of these options will certainly hold value, and any collector would be hunting for these for their own collection. As for the gold Kaboom that was just pulled, another grail card for someone has just surfaced, and as Jayden Daniels continues to dominate, so will his market.