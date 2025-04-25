Will Campbell Cards Could Go North in New England
Quarterbacks and Wide Receivers. Two positions that the sports card market loves. The last position to get any love? Offensive Line. While there may be little flash, zero touchdowns scored, and an invisible highlight reel, that doesn’t mean that the O-Line doesn’t deserve hobby love. Luckily for these oversized freaks of nature, Will Campbell is here to change the game. With the 4th overall pick in the NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected Campbell to protect the pocket for their rising star, Drake Maye.
RELATED: 2 Cam Ward Cards That Could Rise After the Draft
The LSU star is a 6’6”, 323 lb. brick wall, with incredibly long arms that he uses to his advantage to keep defenders at a distance when dropping back into pass protection. Campbell played a total of 38 games (2.553 snaps) and only gave up a remarkable 5 sacks across his 3 seasons as a starter. In 2024 alone, Campbell achieved the following: Consensus All-American, First Team All-American, SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy, First Team All-SEC, and numerous other conference awards. Needless to say, Will Campbell is the real deal and will be easily inserted into an already strong, and young offense, which instantly becomes must-see T.V.
While the sports card market hasn’t been kind to Offensive Linemen, it hasn’t been totally blind to them. Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Trent Williams, Penei Sewell, and Jordan Mailata have all turned heads due to their impeccable athleticism while being of enormous stature. With that being said, the market has warmed up to the idea that Offensive Linemen are imperative to the rest of the offensive market. Let’s dive into some of Will Campbell’s best cards to show investors and collectors that the market may be shifting into OL’s favor.
2024 Bowman Chrome University Sapphire Edition - Prospect Auto - Orange /25 (Raw)
While being one of Will Campbell’s best collegiate cards, this prospect auto has seen a small uptick in the market recently. Over the past 30 days there has been a 3.7% increase in sales ($2.24), and has a recent sale from April 15th of $60.00.
2024 Bowman Chrome University Sapphire Edition - Prospect Auto (1st)
Collector’s will look back on this gem of a card and realize that this was the foundation of Campbell’s market, and one of his first autographed sports cards. Although there are no sales to date, there are currently Ebay listings that are as cheap as $12. Now I know what many are thinking: How do these numbers prove that the OL market can change. My answer? There has to be someone to make change and a face to the position. While Will Campbell may not be the player that fans are tuning in for, it may be impossible not to see him on the television screen. The New England Patriots are without a doubt cooking up a winning recipe, and winning equals eyes on Will Campbell. A scratch free Drake Maye means praise and eyes on Will Campbell. The simple truth is, Will Campbell is not only protecting Drake Maye, he is protecting the sports card industry and the love for Offensive Linemen.