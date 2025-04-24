2 Cam Ward Cards That Could Rise After the Draft
“With the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans select Cam Ward.” These are the words that NFL and card collecting fans around the world will most likely hear tonight. With little speculation, Cam Ward has been the frontrunner for the first overall pick, and the Tennessee Titans new franchise Quarterback. Last season at Miami, Ward threw for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns, and had a 67.2 completion percentage. In short, he was the best quarterback in college football, and has high upside not only on the field, but in the card market.
Consumers may be wondering: How do I take advantage of an athlete’s card market that is projected to be drafted first overall? Wouldn’t it be silly to buy while his prices are high? The answer to that question is absolutely not…when looking at his budget friendly cards that can fluctuate over time. Luckily for collectors and investors, the NFL draft is tonight, and there are a lot of milestones on the horizon for Cam Ward. Let’s dive into two cards that are budget friendly, that are liquid enough to make hobbyists happy.
2024 Bowman Chrome University Prospect Auto
While being a “base” version of this card, there are still the perks of the big “Bowman Chrome” name, and the autograph to go with it. This card is aesthetically pleasing and screams “high-end card”, but the sales prices say otherwise. In raw form, this card has fluctuated a lot, which is something that collectors and investors should like due to the near future and projected starting status in the NFL. Over the past 30 days, this raw card has had a 52.8% increase in sales ($71), and sold for $135 just yesterday. If we want to look at a bit of a price jump, the PSA 10 form of this card has a 14.9% increase over the past month ($36.50), and sold two days ago for $245. With that being said, obtaining a Bowman Chrome Auto of the number one overall pick for under $250 seems like a true steal in this year's draft and card market.
2024 Bowman Chrome University Sapphire Edition #38 Gold /50
When in doubt, you can never go wrong with gold, and this card is no exception. While being numbered to only 50, this card offered the glitz and glamor of a top, high-end Cam Ward card for a fraction of big name prices. The raw version of this card sold last month, on March 12th, for $115. In PSA 10 form, this card sold a few days prior on March 9th for $150. The play here may be to buy this card in raw form, send it to PSA, and have it back in your hands for the start of the season, and the start of Cam Ward’s first NFL start. Although this card may see a price jump in a day or two due to the draft…it may also see a slight decline over the summer, as many NFL cards dip in prices in the offseason. Again, a low numbered, gold, Bowman Chrome card of the number one overall draft pick between $100-$150 seems like a solid investment for collectors.