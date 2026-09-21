The 2026 NFL rookie class has been predictably lackluster through two weeks, to say the least, but there's at least one emerging wide receiver in this group who could be rising up the ranks for collectors in the games to come. Luckily, we'll have more cards to discuss soon as 2026 Bowman Football will be out soon!

Let's look over a list of 20 of the most valuable rookies with two games now in the books.

TIER 1 - THE STALWARTS

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs against the Seattle Seahawks | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Very little has changed in this tier other than cementing the obvious value points in the 2026 rookie class. It's ironic that two of the top three players haven't played a down in this season, but the rise of Tyson is solely due to the emergence of Tyler Shough, who, through two weeks, leads the NFL in passing yards. The Arizona State wide receiver is an excellent target when healthy and could add a needed secondary target to the offense besides Chris Olave, provided the rookie is able to get past some troublesome hamstring injuries in recent years.

1. QB Fernando Mendoza - Raiders (last week No. 1)

2. RB Jeremiyah Love - Cardinals (last week No. 2)

3. WR Jordyn Tyson - Saints (last week No. 6)

4. RB Jadarian Price - Seahawks (last week No, 5)

TIER 2 - CATCH THE FALLING KNIFE

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there's one takeaway from two weeks of the NFL campaign, it's the dramatic lack of production from some of the projected best rookies from this class. Both Tate and Lemon have been massive disappointments as first-round picks, and Sadiq has been used mainly as a gimmicky weapon in the team's five tight-end sets. That, of course, isn't uncommon for young players, and almost every starter on this list is tied to a team that likely is projected for one of the worst records in the NFL. Boston is the only exception and is currently 13th in receiving yards, proving to be a bright spot in an otherwise frustrating opener for the collective rookie class.

5. Ty Simpson - Seahawks (last week No. 4)

6. WR Carnell Tate - Titans (last week No. 3)

7. WR Denzel Boston - Browns (last week No. 15)

8. Kenyon Sadiq - Jets (last week No. 11)

9. WR Makai Lemon - Eagles (last week No. 7)

TIER 3 - SPECULATIVE OPTIONS

Sep 20, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas (7) is brought down by San Francisco 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir (2) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's worth noting the two quarterbacks in this mix. Both Beck and Allar could start games for the Cardinals and Steelers, respectively, this season, yet their current rookie card prices don't reflect that possibility. The limbo of Panini products in recent years has made speculative midseason moves tricky, but history shows there's always a price bump when a young QB takes over, even before they play a game.

10. QB Carson Beck - Cardinals (last week No. 8)

11. WR KC Concepcion - Browns (last week No. 9)

12. WR Caleb Douglas - Dolphins (last week unranked)

13. RB Kaelon Black - 49ers (last week No. 16)

14. Drew Allar - Steelers (last week No. 12)

TIER 4 - THE INJURED RESERVE

Aug 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver De'zhaun Stribling (15) attempts to catch a pass over Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Deane Leonard (33) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been a brutal stretch of injuries among wide receivers, as three of my top-20 candidates will be out a minimum of four weeks, and in the case of Stribling, potentially the year. The San Francisco receiver easily has the best chance to make postseason headway among this group, which is why he still ranks this high, but the potential drop-off from everyone in this tier is palpable if more rookies emerge.

15. WR De'Zhaun Stribling - 49ers (last week No. 10)

16. WR Ja'Kobi Lane - Ravens (last week No. 14)

17. WR Omar Cooper Jr - Jets (last week No. 17)

18. WR Germie Bernard - Steelers (last week unranked)

19. RB Jonah Coleman - Broncos (last week unranked)

20. OLB David Bailey - Jets (last week unranked)