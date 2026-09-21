Jayden Daniels Injury Update Tanks Odds Commanders' Odds vs. Seahawks in NFL Week 3

For the second straight season, the Washington Commanders have lost Jayden Daniels to an elbow injury.

The former top-five pick suffered a dislocated elbow in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, a similar injury that initially cost him three games in the 2025 season before he reaggravated it and was eventually shut down for the remainder of the campaign with the Commanders eliminated from playoff contention.

#Commanders QB Jayden Daniels has suffered an elbow injury.



Tom Brady: “Oh sh*t.” pic.twitter.com/loqd5r51zc — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 20, 2026

Daniels reportedly did not suffer a fracture, but he is dealing with a dislocated elbow, which seemingly will sideline him for at least Week 3. Oddsmakers have already made a major adjustment to the Commanders' line against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

X-Rays today showed no fracture. https://t.co/GYRWqwvFqq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2026

DraftKings Sportsbook opened this game with the Commanders set as 3.5-point underdogs on the road, but the line quickly moved to Seattle -5.5 once Daniels went down in Week 2. Even though the Seahawks are likely going to have Drew Lock under center for the injured Sam Darnold, the betting market still views the defending champs as sizable favorites.

Marcus Mariota will start for the Commanders if Daniels is unable to play, and the veteran does have a ton of starting experience -- with multiple teams -- in his NFL career. Washington is in danger of falling to 0-3 after losses to Philadelphia and Dallas to open the 2026 campaign.

Prior to going down with his elbow injury, Daniels had completed 11 of 17 passes against Dallas for 96 yards and a score. He threw a pair of touchdowns in the Week 1 loss to Philadelphia, and the Commanders were in both games (until Daniels exited in Week 2).

It's possible Daniels will return in a few weeks for Washington, but the team has a Week 7 bye that may end up being an artificial timeline for the star QB to get back in the lineup. If Daniels' injury is going to cause a multi-week absence -- like it did last season -- the team may place him on injured reserve, which would knock him out for at least four games.

The Commanders have fallen all the way to +550 to make the playoffs after Daniels' injury and their Week 2 loss.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .