3 Rookie Cards of Nick Kurtz As He Becomes 20th Player To Hit 4 HRs In A Game
When it comes to Major League Baseball there’s a good chance that we’re going to see a moonshot homerun or an incredible play in the field at least once a week, however there are just some things we only be lucky enough to see once in a season, or once in a decade or even once in a lifetime.
With that said, on July 25th fans were treated to a feat that had never been witnessed before and that was a rookie to not only go 6-for-6, but to 6-for-6 with 4 Home Runs and that incredible feat was accomplished by the Oakland A’s Nick Kurtz. In the wake of this incredible accomplishment, it’s only right that we take a closer look at four of his key rookie cards for collectors to consider purchasing and holding on to for the long haul.
2024 Panini Prospect Edition – Ticket Signature (Card No. 143) – One of the more asthetic cards from Panini that carries with it a very "contenders-esque" vibe, the raw version of this card sells for $100-$150 while a recent sale of its PSA 10 counterpart was $1,775 via eBay.
2024 Bowman Draft – Chrome Prospect Autograph (Card No. CPA-NK) – From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $250-$300 while recent sales of its PSA 10 counterpart has recently sold for $1,429.
2025 Bowman – Chrome Prospect Autograph - Red X-Fractor /5 (Card No. CPA-NK) – One of his rarest autographes even in its raw form, this incredible card, which was graded PSA recently sold for a jaw-dropping $5,000 via eBay.
Now that we’ve become witnesses to MLB history by seeing the first rookie to ever go an incredible 6-for-6 with 4 Home Runs, there’s only one way for his baseball cards to go and that is up. No matter Kurtz does in the coming weeks, months or even years, he’ll be forever part of an elite fraternity of batters that have hot four Home Runs in a single and that feat it and of itself will play a key role in the demand for his cards and collectibles for years to come.