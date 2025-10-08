Barbie Highlights Olympian Ilona Maher with New Doll

After a whirlwind year, American rugby star Ilona Maher is joining a new squad: Team Barbie.

Mattel announced the special edition Barbies ahead of the October 11th International Day of the Girl to celebrate four rugby athletes from around the world. In addition to Maher, 2024 World Rugby Player Ellie Kildunne of the UK, two-time Olympic gold medalist Portia Woodlin-Wickliffe of New Zealand, and Olympic silver medalist Nassira Konde of France, are being honored with one-of-a-kind dolls.

As part of Barbie’s commitment to empowering girls to stay in sports, Mattel is making a donation to girls’ sports organizations in the US, UK, New Zealand, and France to fund programming focused on unlocking girls’ confidence.

“Being part of Team Barbie is about showing girls that confidence isn’t something to shy away from, but something to own,” Maher said in a Mattel press release.

In the same announcement, Mattel revealed that a doll in Maher’s likeness will be available for purchase in 2026. The all-new body sculpt design reflects the strength and build of athletes like Maher.

Maher’s immense talent, charming personality, and relentless support of the sport she loves have made her a star both on and off social media in recent years. After winning a bronze medal at the 2024 Olympics with the US women’s rugby team (the first medal in the program’s history), Maher had a successful stint on Dancing with the Stars as runner-up for the final.

She was also featured as Sports Illustrated’s September 2024 Swimsuit star, emphasizing her “beast, beauty, brains” motto.

“We all doubt ourselves at times, myself included,” Ilona shared. “But I am where I am today, because I kept showing up anyway. Even through tough practice days or days I didn’t feel my best, I continued to put in the work, strengthen my skills, and believe in my ability.”

