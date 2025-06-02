A Salute to ‘M*A*S*H’ and Honoring Loretta Swit’s Legacy
The recent passing of Loretta Swit—who portrayed the strong-willed and compassionate Major Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan—reminds us just how vital M*A*S*H was to television and pop culture. (And in case you were curious, MASH stands for Mobile Army Surgical Hospital.)
Premiering in 1972, M*A*S*H ran for 11 seasons and became one of the most successful and influential shows of all time. At its peak, the series reached over 30 million viewers weekly, and its finale, “Goodbye, Farewell and Amen,” remains the most-watched single episode of scripted television history, drawing an astounding 105 million viewers.
Beyond the numbers, M*A*S*H balanced serious themes with laughter, offering audiences a way to process the complexities of the Korean War—and, by extension, the Vietnam War, which was still raging when the show debuted.
Collecting the Men and Women of the 4077th
For nostalgic fans of M*A*S*H, Donruss produced a set honoring the series in 1982, featuring a 66-card set that showcased iconic scenes and characters from the show. You can purchase a full set for around $50 to $75, and an unopened box will cost between $100 and $125.
Hawkeye Pierce (Alan Alda):
The wisecracking, anti-authoritarian surgeon whose wit concealed a deep humanity. Alan Alda’s portrayal made Hawkeye the show’s moral center—and earned him five Emmy Awards. After M*A*S*H, Alda continued a prolific career in film and television, including The West Wing, The Aviator, and numerous Broadway productions.
What to Collect: Bidding for a 1982 Donruss card signed by Alda and other cast members is currently at $60, but with several days left, it's sure to go much higher. (My guess? $250+)
Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan (Loretta Swit):
Swit transformed Margaret from a strict, by-the-book head nurse to a layered, compassionate leader. Her evolution mirrored broader shifts in gender roles, paving the way for strong female characters on TV. Post-M*A*S*H, Swit appeared in TV movies and stage productions and became an outspoken advocate for animal rights.
What to Collect: With her recent passing, attention on Swit’s memorabilia and pricing has spiked, but you can still pick up a signed photo, card, or cut auto for $75 and above.
B.J. Hunnicutt (Mike Farrell):
The family man whose quiet integrity balanced Hawkeye’s irreverence and deepened the show’s emotional complexity. Farrell went on to star in Providence, appeared in Desperate Housewives, and became a prominent humanitarian and activist.
What to Collect: Farrell items are readily available on the secondary market, including a signed and PSA/DNA slabbed card from the 1982 M*A*S*H set, currently listed for $75
Radar O’Reilly (Gary Burghoff):
The wide-eyed company clerk whose uncanny ability to anticipate needs—and his unwavering innocence—captured the hearts of viewers. Burghoff reprised his role in the short-lived spinoff AfterM*A*S*H, and he made numerous game show appearances throughout the 1980s.
What to Collect: Burghoff is a frequent signer, often accompanied by a caricature of himself. You can pick up signed autos for around $150 and add around $100 for the more elaborate doodle authenticated by SWAU.
Maxwell Q. Klinger (Jamie Farr):
Initially introduced as a cross-dressing corporal trying to get a Section 8 discharge, Klinger quickly became one of the show’s most beloved characters. Beyond M*A*S*H, Farr’s warmth and wit carried into roles on The Gong Show, The Love Boat, and even his own variety specials.
What to Collect: While Farr also has a wide range of items available, both signed and unsigned, this 1982 Klinger action figure autographed by Farr, listed for $230, is a particularly cool piece.
Colonel Sherman T. Potter (Harry Morgan):
The wise, steady commanding officer who replaced Henry Blake and brought a fatherly presence to the 4077th. Already a veteran of Dragnet and numerous Westerns, Morgan continued acting into the 1990s, appearing in roles such as 3rd Rock from the Sun and making guest appearances on The Love Boat.
What to Collect: Morgan passed away in 2011, but you can find autographs associated with his many roles on eBay at various price ranges. This signed M*A*S*H card from 1982 is currently listed for $160