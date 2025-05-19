Andre The Giant’s Best Cards
You don’t have to be a professional wrestling fan to recognize the name Andre the Giant. Born Andre Rene Roussimoff and raised in Molien, France, Andre the Giant grew from humble beginnings to become one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. After moving to the United States his fame continued to grow and where he would become known as the eighth wonder of the world. From there he became a household name in the 1970s and 1980s performing across the world with various professional wrestling promotions including the World Wide Wrestling Federation/World Wrestling Federation (now WWE), the AWA, and All Japan Pro Wrestling.
Andre the Giant was the biggest and first mainstream star of professional wrestling and one of the first to cross over into Hollywood , culminating with a featured role in The Princess Bride. Sadly five years after his role in The Princess Bride, Andre the Giant would pass away at the age of 46 however, even to this day Andre the Giant remains popular amongst fans and collectors.
Wrestling All Stars Andre the Giant card #1
Related: Hulk Hogan 1982 Wrestling All Stars Trading Card Sale Sets New Record
Produced in 1982 by the New Division of Pro Wrestling the Wrestling All Stars cards have attained legendary status among collectors for many reasons One reason was that there are rumors that only 2,000 complete sets were ever released. Another reason for its status was that the cards were shipped in a cellophane wrapped set leading to damaged borders and corners making high grade cards hard to find. Lastly, the checklist contained many of the all time greats of wrestling first United States trading cards, including Hulk Hogan, international star Mil Mascaras, Ric Flair and Andre the Giant.
The first card in the set, Andre the Giant’s All Star card features a yellow border with a photo of Andre in his trademark hair that he sported at that time. In terms of value, a raw card recently sold for a respectable $380 with a graded BGS 7.5 selling for just short of $1,500. Recent sales don’t include any grades higher than a BGS 7.5 but it would be fair to expect anything a PSA or BGS 9 and above to sell in the five figure plus range.
Topps Transcendent 1/1 Andre the Giant, Bobby Heenan Tribute Dual Cut Signature
In 2019 Topps released their Transcendent WWE Product. Like other releases in the Transcendent line, WWE Transcendent was loaded with short print autographs and oversized one of one cut signatures from WWE’s legendary superstars. Called Tribute cards, they were a subset containing cut signatures of late greats like Randy Savage, Ultimate Warrior, Sherri Martel, Dusty Rhodes, and Rick Rude. Also included were Tribute Dual autograph cards.
One card was a cut that contained signatures from Andre the Giant and his wrestling manager Bobby the Brain Heenan. Heenan and the Giant had a storied history and it was Andre the Giant’s joining the Heenan Family that set in motion the main event for WrestleMania III which launched the WWF into its golden age. The card itself is incredible as it is the only dual autograph card of one of the greatest wrestlers of all time and the greatest manager of all time in Bobby Heenan. What also makes this card particularly unique is that finding authentic Andre the Giant autographs can be challenging as in his later years he was not known for signing many autographs.