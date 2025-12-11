4 Sleeper MLB Debut Patches to chase in Topps Chrome Update

With the release of Topps Chrome Update hitting the shelves this, the annual chase for the ever-popular MLB Debut Patch autograph enters its third year since its inception in 2023. For collectors breaking on a budget, Lowder, Keaschall, pair of White Sox could be a perfect match,

With names like Nick Kurtz, James Wood and Roki Sasaki taking the headlines as the top patches to go after in this year's product, there are quite a few notable names flying under the radar on teams that are not as popular.

Rookie of the Year Nick Kurtz signs his 1-of-1 MLB Debut Patch Autograph! Look for it in packs of Topps Chrome Update today 👀 pic.twitter.com/mJuIRi33YV — Topps (@Topps) December 10, 2025

Rhett Lowder, Reds SP

Lowder has flown under the radar in 2025 as he battled a series of injuries beginning in the spring. While he's been off the big league mound for more than a year, collectors can find his 1st Bowman and rookie autographs across Topps products this year for a fraction of what they were selling for pre-injury.

2025 Topps Chrome Rhett Lowder Radiating Rookies Autograph | Topps via Instagram

After debuting in late August of 2024, Lowder made six starts for the Reds and pitched to a 1.17 ERA in 30.2 innings. Entering the 2023 MLB Draft, Lowder and Paul Skenes were the top two pitchers taken and both viewed as potential aces in the future. The Reds' checklist of MLB Debut Patches is rather underwhelming after Lowder, so the team could serve as a fun buy with a lower price tag than some other teams.

For those who are chasing the Reds in breaks or searching for the Cincinnati pitcher, you may be bidding against the Wake Forrest alum and fellow card collector.

Chase Meidroth and Shane Smith, White Sox 2B and SP

Chase Meidroth 2022 Bowman Draft Sapphire 1/1 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

One of the cheapest teams in breaks across the hobby could serve as a fun treasure chest for hobbyists. With the current youth movement happening in Chicago in 2025, there are plenty of fun names that appear on the MLB Debut Patch checklist.

Two of the more prominent names are Meidroth and Smith, who each made major contributions at the Major League level this season. After being acquired by Chicago in the Garrett Crochet trade last winter, Meidroth hit .253 in 122 games.

Shane Smith 2025 Bowman Chrome 1/1 Superfractor | Card Ladder

Smith was the first overall pick in last winter's Rule 5 Draft and rewarded the White Sox with a 3.81 ERA across 146.1 innings while also earning Rookie of the Year votes and an All-Star nod.

Luke Keaschall, Twins 2B

Keaschall was one of the lone bright spots of a tough season in Minnesota. In the 49 games he played in his rookie season, the infielder hit .302 with four home runs and looks like he could be a mainstay in the Twins lineup for years to come.

Luke Keaschall 2023 Bowman Draft 1st Bowman Superfractor 1/1 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Keaschall highlights the Twins' portion of the MLB Debut Patch checklist in Topps Chrome Update. While other players like Brooks Lee and Zebby Matthews garner some of the attention, Keaschall has one of the highest ceilings among the players in the product this winter.

