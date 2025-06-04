The Top Lil Wayne Collectibles
Lil Wayne is back—and bigger than ever. With a brand-new album, Tha Carter VI, dropping June 6th and a tour that’s set to electrify fans across the country, there’s never been a better time to celebrate one of hip-hop’s most influential voices.
Known for his signature blend of Southern swagger and lyrical firepower, the Louisiana-born rapper has spent nearly three decades at the top of the rap game. From his early days with the Hot Boys to chart-topping solo albums like Tha Carter III and Tha Carter IV, Wayne has earned Grammy Awards, platinum plaques, and a place among rap’s greatest.
The new album is loaded with big names—Nicki Minaj, Drake, MGK, Miley Cyrus, Young Thug, Andrea Bocelli, and even Wayne’s own son, Kameron Carter, all make appearances. And that’s not all—Elephant Man, Wyclef Jean, Bono, and Kanye West also show up, making this one of Wayne’s most eclectic projects yet.
Weezy will be hitting the road with Tyga, Belly Gang Kushington, and NoCap, so get ready for a tour that’s just as stacked as the album. Let’s take a look at some of the most iconic—and valuable—Lil Wayne collectibles to add to your collection:
Ballin’ On a Budget: Lil Wayne Funko Pop! Rocks
A must-have for music fans, this 2021 Lil Wayne Funko Pop! captures his signature look in miniature. And for under $50, it’s an affordable way to showcase your fandom—and a fun addition to any collector’s shelf.
Rapper’s Delight: 2021 Topps ‘Tha Carter IV’ 10th Anniversary Set
In 2021, Topps teamed up with Lil Wayne to drop a special 10th-anniversary trading card set celebrating Tha Carter IV, his blockbuster album that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and went five times platinum. Initially sold for $19.99 per eight-card box, the set featured 20 cards, including Lil Wayne’s first certified autographed card and rare parallels like Rainbow Foil (#/10) and a gold 1-of-1. Fans be ready to bring your stacks—a signed copy from the set is currently listed for $1500.
Cash Money: An Early Signed Album from the Hot Boys
Guerilla Warfare dropped in the summer of 1999 and instantly put the Hot Boys on the map. With Lil Wayne, Juvenile, B.G., and Turk all bringing their A-game, this Cash Money Records release was pure New Orleans fire. The album laid the groundwork for Lil Wayne’s rise as one of hip-hop’s biggest stars. A signed copy is currently listed for almost $1900!
More Than “A Milli:” Lil Wayne’s Handwritten Lyric Notebook
One of the most unique—and expensive—Lil Wayne collectibles is his handwritten lyric notebook from the 1990s, which features songs from the Hot Boys debut album, Guerilla Warfare. Initially listed for $5 million, the notebook sold for an undisclosed amount—but not without drama. A legal dispute over ownership erupted after the notebook was found in a car once owned by Cash Money Records. A court ultimately sided with the finder, making it one of hip-hop’s most intriguing sales.