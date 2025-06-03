Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and Collecting it's Cards
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is crushing it at the box office, proving that even after nearly 30 years, Ethan Hunt’s adventures are far from impossible. The latest installment packs high-octane action, jaw-dropping stunts, and a surprisingly emotional sendoff—reminding us why Tom Cruise’s unstoppable hero has been a big-screen icon for decades.
The final film in the franchise pits Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) against the Entity, a rogue artificial intelligence that poses a threat to global security. As Hunt and his IMF team scramble to save the world—again—old friends, new faces, and familiar threats collide, making for a thrilling (and fitting) conclusion to this legendary series.
The Mission: Impossible franchise began in 1996, evolving from a ‘60s TV classic into one of the most successful action franchises in history. With eight films and over $4.35 billion in box office earnings, it’s a testament to the perfect mix of globe-trotting espionage, practical stunts, and adrenaline-pumping fun.
Collecting the Stars of the Franchise
Tom Cruise (Ethan Hunt)
The face of Mission: Impossible, Cruise’s daredevil commitment to his own stunts has become a hallmark of the series. His Ethan Hunt is a blend of vulnerability, determination, and sheer grit that anchors the entire franchise. Beyond the IMF, Cruise’s legendary career includes Top Gun, Jerry Maguire, and Rain Man, solidifying him as one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars.
What to Collect: While Cruise doesn’t have a lot of official card releases, you can pick up a 1988 “Fanz Rock/Pop Stars” in PSA 8 of a young Tom Cruise for $130
Hayley Atwell (Grace)
A fresh face in the final chapters, Atwell’s Grace keeps everyone guessing with her quick thinking and complicated loyalties. Outside of the franchise, Atwell is best known for her portrayal of Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as her acclaimed work in period dramas such as Howards End and Christopher Robin.
What to Collect: Atwell is popular among collectors, who have numerous options to choose from, including autographs in Upper Deck Marvel and Leaf Pop Century, which can be picked up for around $55 on the low end.
Pom Klementieff (Paris)
The unpredictable assassin with killer style and serious action chops. Known for her role as Mantis in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Klementieff has also appeared in Westworld and Thunder Force, showcasing her versatility across various genres.
What to Collect: Like Atwell, Klementieff is a hit with fans and has similar options from Upper Deck’s Marvel release and Leaf Pop Century. You can pick up a 2024 Leaf Metal Pop Century “Herographics” #5/5 in PSA 9 for around $75.
Simon Pegg (Benji Dunn)
The comic relief-turned-capable field agent, Pegg’s Benji adds humor and heart to Ethan’s world-saving adventures. Pegg is also known for his work in the Cornetto Trilogy (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, The World’s End) and as Scotty in the Star Trek reboot films.
What to Collect: Pegg has multiple cards in the Rittenhouse Star Trek releases, including a signed card in 2013’s Star Trek Into Darkness, currently listed for $199.
Esai Morales (Gabriel)
A chilling performance as the franchise’s final big bad—Gabriel is a villain worthy of Ethan Hunt’s last mission. Morales’ career includes a memorable turn as Bob Valenzuela in La Bamba, and he has appeared in hit series such as NYPD Blue, Ozark, and Titans.
What to Collect: Fans of Morales can grab a Beckett-certified autographed Funk Pop! featuring the actor as Deathstroke in Titans for around $150.