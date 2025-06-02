Artist Frank Miller’s 1/1 Sketch Cards To Be Featured In 2025 Marvel Comics Chrome
On Monday, June 2nd, Topps announced, via X, that world-renowned comic book artist Frank Miller would have his hand-drawn, one-of-one (1/1) Marvel sketch cards included in the upcoming 2025 Marvel Comics Chrome release. In an effort to enhance its announcement, Topps also shared a first look at some of Miller’s original artwork, which was an instant hit for collectors.
So who exactly is Frank Miller? For those unfamiliar with the comic book hobby, Frank Miller is probably one of, if not, the most iconic figures in comic book history. His gritty, stylized storytelling as well as his noir-inspired artwork on such projects as Daredevil, The Dark Knight Returns, Sin City, and 300 have completely revolutionized the comic book as we know it. In the graphic novels of the 1980s and 1990s, he would be responsible for helping redefine the genre and laying the groundwork for many of the darker, more cinematic aspects of today’s superhero films.
Now that we’ve covered the basics, we must now ask ourselves what Frank Miller’s involvement would mean for comic book card collectors? In short, his involvement is massive especially since sketch cards have been a mainstay in higher-end comic-themed card products for some time, but the addition of Frank Miller having a hand in such cards, takes things to an entirely new level.
These 1/1 sketch cards are truly one-of-a-kind masterpieces and unlike standard inserts cards or autographs, these bare Frank Miller’s signature, his artwork, and his very own 1/1 marking. That said, these cards aren’t even your typical, run of the mill 1/1’s, but rather miniature, original Frank Miller illustrations, which could perform quite well if they were to be sold through a secondary marketplace or auction house.
When we think about “rarity” and “scarcity” we always want to consider whether or not these cards could one be the cornerstones of a collection or better yet, a holy grail of a card. In the case of the Frank Miller 1/1 Sketch Cards, that will feature the likes of Spider-Man, Daredevil, and even Wolverine, there’s no doubt that these will in fact be both cornerstones of a handful of those lucky enough to pull one and holy grails given they’re extremely unique characteristics (hand-drawn and hand-signed by Frank Miller himself).
We find ourselves on the verge of the release of 2025 Marvel Comic Chrome, which is expected on (or around) June 16th. There’s a very good chance we could see the highest demand for a release such as this given, the excitement that currently surround the Frank Miller 1/1 Sketch Cards.