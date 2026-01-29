One of the Earliest Tupac Recordings Now Up for Auction

One of the earliest known recordings of Tupac Shakur is currently up for auction through WaxPoetics, a music journalism and collectibles platform. The cassette recording is part of the Tupac Grails and Hip Hop History collection and features Tupac with his pre-fame rap group, Born Busy.



Recorded in 1988 at Gerard ‘Ge-ology’ Young’s parents Baltimore home, the tape features Tupac, who went by MC New York at the time, along with Born Busy members Gerard Young (known as Ge-ology or DJ Plain Terror), Darrin K Bastfield (Ace Rocker), and Dana ‘Mouse’ Smith (Slick D).

The original home-recorded cassette captured at Ge-ology’s family home, Baltimore | Wax Poetics

The track list includes:

- "Check It Out!"



- "That's My Man Throwin' Down"



- "I Saw Your Girl"



- "We Work Hard"



- "Born Busy LIVE Freestyle"



- "Babies Having Babies"



- "Terror's On The Tables (Dedication to DJ Plain Terror)"

The recordings were captured as part of the early creative process for Ge-ology, so that he could understand the verses and build beats that fit the lyrics. As a result, the tape captures a 16-year-old Tupac freestyling, singing acapella, and honing his artistic style.



According to WaxPoetics, this tape has a truly unique origin story, or provenance, since it was recorded and personally archived by Ge-ology shortly after it was created.

Baltimore Orioles & the Tupac Bobblehead

On May 8, the Baltimore Orioles will give away a Tupac Shakur bobblehead to the first 15,000 fans. | @MLB on X.com

The Baltimore Orioles are hosting a bobblehead giveaway on May 8, 2026 when they host the Oakland A’s. The first 15,000 fans will receive the figurine featuring the legendary rapper wearing an Orioles uniform and donning his signature bandana. Expect to see more ‘Pac memorabilia as the year progresses. 2026 marks 30 years since the rap legend was murdered.

Tupac’s Legacy

Tupac Shakur, also known as 2Pac and Makaveli, is considered one of the best rappers of all time. He was recognized by Rolling Stone as one of the 100 greatest artists, and Snoop Dogg said he was the greatest rapper ever during his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame tribute.



Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur attend the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall. | Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

His music often addressed political and social issues, such as the treatment of women and the marginalization of African Americans. Hit songs include “California Love” featuring Dr. Dre, “Dear Mama,” “Changes,” “Keep Ya Head Up,” and “Hit ‘Em Up”.

Tupac also has a number of acting credits to his name. He played Birdie Sheppard in the 1994 basketball movie Above the Rim. He also starred as Bishop in the 1992 American crime thriller Juice.

Other featured pieces

While the cassette tape is the crown jewel of the collection, there are some other interesting pieces also up for auction, including a framed copy of very early handwritten lyrics, a Class of 88 graduation banner signed by Tupac, five framed photographs of Tupac, and even an invitation to longtime friend and classmate Jada Pinkett’s birthday party.

Bidding for the Tupac Grails collection started on January 14 and ends on February 11 at 3:00 PM EST. More information on the cassette and the other pieces can be found on the WaxPoetics website.

