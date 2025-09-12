Online breaks highlight the upcoming weekend in the hobby

This coming weekend, eBay Live will be taking center stage once again. They will be continuing their Sudden Victory breaks campaign that is being run by numerous sellers across the platform. For readers who are not aware of how this type of break works, here is a quick refresher. Let's say that a buyer decides to bid on a spot in the break.

For this example, we will say that it is 2025 Topps Tier One Baseball. The bidding for a spot will take place for about 30 seconds, and once the timer runs out, the highest bid wins the spot. There is no extended bidding, hence the "sudden victory" aspect of the break. Once it is determined who won the spot, a wheel will be spun. Whatever team the wheel lands on will go to whoever placed the highest bid. The process then repeats itself until all the spots are filled.

Given the setup, it could result in some bargains for collectors. Imagine this sequence: someone bid $100 on a spot, the wheel landed on the New York Yankees, and a big Aaron Judge card was hit. That would be some major value within an online break. While this may not happen all the time, situations like this could arise with the right circumstances.

On Friday, Sept 12th, breakers will start to continue this promotion. At 6 PM, 941 Breaks will be running their show. They are starting all of their spots at $1, so collectors will have the opportunity for a potential deal. With the plethora of new releases that have happened recently, it could be one of those products. Or, it could even be a throwback break. For collectors interested, the show can be found here once it goes live.

Additionally, 528 Breaks will be featuring a brand new release that debuts tomorrow via the sudden victory break format: 2024-25 Panini Obsidian Basketball. Obsidian is a high end Basketball product that has a ton of great hit potential, and could contain many cards that would be a great part of anyone's collection. Each hobby box contains (on average) 3 autographs or memorabilia cards. The event starts Friday, Sept 12 at 8 PM, and can be found here.

This weekend is yet another important one in the hobby, especially when it comes to the online selling platforms that exist. eBay Live continues their sudden victory auctions, providing collectors everywhere a chance to get a spot and their hands on some of the newest product, or product in general, depending on the event. The events mentioned in this article will be taking place on Friday, Sept 12 at 6 PM and 8 PM respectively, with more to follow over the weekend hours.

