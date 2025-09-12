Best of 2025 Panini Prizm FIFA Club World Cup

Panini is hoping that soccer fans will be feeling nostalgic for summer when they finally release their 2025 Panini Prizm FIFA Club World Cup trading card product worldwide on September 12, 2025.

The international competition took place in the United States this summer and English Premier League side Chelsea FC were the victors after defeating Ligue 1’s Paris Saint-Germain, the reigning UEFA Champions League winners, 3-0 on July 13 at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Each hobby box of 2025 Panini Prizm FIFA Club World Cup has 12 packs in each box with each pack containing 12 cards. One case of includes 2025 Panini Prizm FIFA Club World Cup a dozen boxes. Each box contains (on average) one autograph, five numbered prizm parallels, eight additional prizms, two silver inserts and ten additional inserts within the 12-pack configuration.

Here are the best from 2025 Panini Prizm FIFA Club World Cup:

Jul 13, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca lifts the trophy as he celebrates with Chelsea players after winning the final of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup | Brian Snyder-Reuters via Imagn Images

Base #42 Cole Campbell - Borussia Dortmund

If you’re looking for a long-term investment in a player’s career, Cole Campbell is a very fun option from Panini’s Club World Cup set.

Campbell, who is eligible to represent the United States and Iceland on the international stage, is a fun talent to keep an eye on as he tries to find his way in Germany with Borussia Dortmund. Only 19 years old, Campbell is a great buy-low option in this set for a solid second-year card of a potential USMNT player down the line.

Color Blast #17 Vini Jr. - Real Madrid

Vini Jr. is one of the best players on the planet and Color Blasts are among the most popular hits that collectors are seeking, making his Color Blast a must-have for serious collectors of this product. Vini Jr.’s career is still on the rise and is a safe bet to make a major impact on the pitch over the next 12 months for club and country.

Jul 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Real Madrid CF forward Vinicius Junior | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Color Blast Duals #8 Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City

Color Blast Duals are a fun item to chase, particularly for Manchester City supporters. Getting a card with both Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne on it creates interest from multiple collector markets with two major European players, even if they are no longer teammates at Manchester City.

Jun 30, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Manchester City forward Erling Haaland (9) celebrates scoring their second goal with midfielder Rodri (16) | Lee Smith-Reuters via Imagn Images

Kaboom! #3 Diego Maradona - Boca Juniors

It seems like the entire trading card world wants to have a Kaboom! hit in their collection regardless of the sport, so why wouldn’t you want a Kaboom! of one of the greatest athletes of the 20th Century?

New Era Insert #10 Martinelli - Fluminense

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup showcased the talent of South American clubs and Brazilian side Fluminense was at the forefront of that movement as they made it to semifinals before losing to eventual-champions Chelsea FC. Martinelli is a major player at the moment and everyone who cares about the FIFA Club World Cup needs to commemorate Fluminense’s run properly.

Jul 8, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Fluminense FC defender Thiago Silva (3) looks dejected | Hannah Mckay-Reuters via Imagn Images

Prizmania Insert #2 Cole Palmer - Chelsea

Chelsea won the actual tournament so they needed to be included on this list and Cole Palmer secured their victory of Paris Saint-Germain in the final after scoring twice for his side before halftime as they cruised to a 3-0 win. Palmer has been a top player for Chelsea since arriving from Manchester City and every serious soccer collector needs him in their collection.

Global Graphs Autograph #23 Lionel Messi - Inter Miami

Inter Miami was more or less gifted a spot into the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and every soccer collector needs a Lionel Messi autograph, so why not commemorate the two with a Lionel Messi Inter Miami Global Graphs Autograph?

Jun 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Inter Miami FC forward Lionel Messi (10) reacts during a round of 16 match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup | Amanda Perobelli-Reuters via Imagn Images

