eBay Live Offers Buyers a Wide Selection of Collecting Options
The hobby has a wide range of collectors, all of which have different ways to collect, whether it be by team, player, or sport. Additionally, how collectors acquire their cards will also vary, especially with the rise of online breaking in recent years. Recently, the launch of eBay Live has been attractive for many collectors, likely due to it's wide range of offerings on the platform. So, let's take a look and see what all options are available for buyers on eBay Live.
Singles:
Upon entering the platform, collectors will immediately see numerous choices of breakers and inventory to choose from. If you are someone who prefers to buy singles of a certain team or player, Baseball Card Exchange, COMC, and Greenie Sports Cards are among many sellers with plenty of cards to offer. The singles offered will range from lower end inserts to some higher end hits. Again, the inventory will vary based on the seller.
RELATED: The Importance of Community in the Hobby via eBay Live
Group Breaks:
Some collectors may already be more familiar with this method available on eBay live. Collectors can find numerous sellers that offer breaks where you select your team, or will randomize teams. For example, the seller OPC Super Store offers baseball, football, and basketball group breaks that are listed for sale. Buyers can pick their team or purchase a spot in the break at any time, assuming that the breaks have not filled up. This can be an appealing option for someone who is chasing after a key rookie like Jacob Wilson, but buys into the break at a low cost (ex: all spots cost $70, with all teams randomized)
Personal Breaks:
Lastly, you have the option of personal breaks, which is when a buyer receives all the cards from a box, not just a specific team or player. The seller PCB Hobby Sports Cards was live earlier today, and just by being on their feed, it was very clear that a lot of interaction among the community was happening, and that collectors were happy to purchase boxes from this seller. While this would be a more expensive route than group breaks (depending on the product and price), this method allows collectors to purchase new or old product without the hassle of driving to their nearest LCS.
RELATED: eBay Live is Touring the Country
eBay Live is still growing, but it is important to take note of the options that it already offers to collectors. Whether you prefer group breaks or personal breaks, eBay Live has it. If buying singles of a certain player or team is preferred, eBay Live can also suit that need. Whatever the case may be, eBay Live is offering collectors whatever suits their collecting needs best, and will only continue to grow their selection in the future.