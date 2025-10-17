Collectors Welcomes New CFO as Leadership Team Evolves

Change is underway at Collectors Holdings Inc., the parent company of PSA, PCGS, and WATA—and one of the most influential companies in the collectibles world.

Longtime Chief Financial Officer Jason Harinstein has departed the company, with Naeem Ishaq stepping in as President and CFO, according to updates confirmed by company channels and reporting from Liz Morton of Value Added Resource . The transition marks a new chapter for Collectors as it continues to expand globally and modernize its operations.

Collectors updated leadership page | https://www.collectors.com/management

A Steady Hand Through Major Growth

Harinstein joined Collectors in 2021 after previously working with CEO Nat Turner at Flatiron Health, where both played key roles in building technology and data systems that helped the company scale before its acquisition by Roche.

When Turner, alongside Steve Cohen, D1 Capital Partners, and The Chernin Group, took Collectors private that same year, Harinstein was one of his first major hires. Over the next four years, he helped guide the company through a period of massive growth—overseeing investments in infrastructure, new technology, and operations to meet record grading demand across PSA, PCGS, and WATA.

Under his leadership, Collectors also expanded strategically, acquiring WATA Games and later SGC, and enhancing its digital tools and authentication ecosystem. Harinstein additionally joined the boards of Funko Inc. and Lucky Strike Entertainment, extending his reach into entertainment and sports collectibles.

Meet Naeem Ishaq, Collectors’ New CFO

Naeem Ishaq brings more than two decades of experience leading finance and operations teams at some of the most recognized names in technology, including Salesforce, Square, Checkr, and Circle. His background spans payments, compliance, and digital infrastructure—areas that align closely with Collectors’ ongoing investments in data, automation, and customer experience.

Collectors new CFO, Naeem Ishaq | LinkedIn

At Circle, Ishaq helped launch USDC, one of the world’s most widely used regulated digital currencies, giving him firsthand experience at the intersection of finance and innovation. That combination of financial discipline and forward-thinking technology leadership positions him well to support Collectors’ continued global growth and modernization.

Continuing Expansion Across the Hobby

The leadership change comes amid continued expansion for Collectors and its portfolio of brands. The company has invested heavily in automation, AI-driven grading, and enhanced customer tools aimed at making collecting easier, faster, and more transparent.

New offerings, from digital certification verification to improved vaulting and marketplace services, reflect Collectors’ goal of creating a connected ecosystem where authentication, storage, and trading live under one roof.

Collectors CEO Nat Turner, one of the most passionate and active executives in the hobby. | Natsturner_cards on Instagram

CEO Nat Turner has consistently emphasized innovation, calling Collectors’ mission “to make collecting more accessible, transparent, and global.” Ishaq’s addition appears to align with that direction—supporting a larger push to connect Collectors’ finance, data, and customer experience efforts across its brands.

A Smooth Transition in an Evolving Market

While the details of Harinstein’s next steps haven’t been announced, his impact on Collectors’ foundation is clear. His tenure helped stabilize and expand the company during a pivotal time for the collectibles industry, and his successor steps in as Collectors continues to modernize and grow its global footprint.

For collectors and PSA customers alike, it’s another sign that the hobby’s biggest players continue to evolve—bringing fresh expertise and new energy to an industry that’s becoming more dynamic every year.

