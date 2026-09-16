Pete Alonso joined the 300-home-run club at his former home ballpark in New York on September 15. He is the 170th player to hit that milestone and the second this season, after Shohei Ohtani hit his 300th in early July.

Alonso made the Opening Day roster in 2019 and hasn't looked back since. His rookie cards bring a premium; here are his top three rookie card sales, according to Card Ladder.

No. 3 | 2019 Bowman Chrome Red Refractor Autographed 1/5

Pete Alonso's 2019 Bowman Chrome, autographed red refractor, graded a BGS GEM Mint 9.5 with an autograph grade of 10. | Card Ladde

The first card on the list and the third-highest-selling Pete Alonso rookie card, according to Card Ladder, is his 2019 Bowman Chrome Red Refractor autograph, numbered one out of five, and graded a BGS GEM Mint 9.5 with a 10 autograph grade.

Although this is a rookie card, the image still shows him in his minor league uniform, confirmed by the number 74 on his jersey. However, the team name and his helmet have been altered to show his major-league team.

According to Card Ladder, this piece sold for $4,750 via best offer on September 24, 2022. Currently, Card Ladder lists the value of this card at nearly half that sale amount, at $2,677.51.

No. 2 | 2019 Topps Chrome Update Rookie Debut 1-of-1 Superfractor

Pete Alonso's 1-of-1 superfractor rookie debut, graded a PSA GEM MT 10. | Card Ladde

Alonso's second-highest card sale comes from a Topps Chrome product, 2019 Topps Chrome Update. The particular card is his one-of-one Superfractor rookie debut, commemorating his first major league game on March 28, 2019. This card is graded PSA GEM MT 10.

This card is not autographed, but clearly features the famous gold vinyl swirls that all Superfractors have from Topps. According to Card Ladder, this one-of-one sold for an even $6,000 via best offer. Card Ladder has a current value of $3,689.

No. 1 | 2019 Topps Chrome Superfractor 1-of-1 Autographed

Pete Alonso's true rookie autographed superfractor from 2019 Topps Chrome, graded a PSA GEM MT 10 | PSA

Pete Alonso's top-selling rookie card to date is his Topps Chrome autographed one-of-one Superfractor, graded PSA GEM MT 10. Like the second card on this list, it is a chrome 1-of-1, but it is his true rookie card, not his rookie debut. And it has the bonus of being autographed.

The photo is very similar to his non-autographed rookie debut superfractor, but he is in his home uniform, which is nice for a card at this level. The blue ink auto is clean, crisp, and streak-free.

According to Card Ladder, this card sold at auction with Goldin on November 2, 2020. The item sold for $6,150. Card Ladder currently values this card at $5,629.10.

How Many Home Runs Can Pete Hit?

Sep 14, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso (25) acknowledges the fans during his video tribute before a game against the New York Mets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It remains to be seen how many career home runs Pete will hit; time will tell. But he's been one of the most durable players in the league since he first stepped into an MLB batter's box. Taking out the 2020 COVID-shortened season, Alonso has played an average of 157.5 games per season, and he played all 162 in the past two seasons.