Athletics vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 15

The Tampa Bay Rays open a three-game set with the Athletics on Tuesday night, as they look to improve their position in the AL East.

Tampa Bay has already clinched a playoff spot, but the New York Yankees (3.5 games back in the division) are right on the Rays’ heels with just under two weeks left in the regular season. The Rays control their own destiny, and they should be able to handle an Athletics team that is one of the worst in baseball this season.

Through 150 games, the Athletics have a run differential of minus-203, which is by far the worst in the league.

They’ll attempt to play spoiler on Tuesday with right-hander Jack Perkins (6.53 ERA) on the mound for the 35th time this season. He has worked as a starter and out of the bullpen in 2026, posting a much better expected ERA (4.08) than his actual ERA suggests.

The Rays will counter with Griffin Jax (3.99 ERA), who moved from a bullpen role to a rotation role in 2026. The Rays are 10-10 in Jax’s 20 starts, and he has a 3.59 ERA in those appearances.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this series opener on Sept. 15.

Athletics vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Athletics +1.5 (-114)

Rays -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Athletics: +193

Rays: -238

Total

8 (Over -110/Under -110)

Athletics vs. Rays Probable Pitchers

Athletics: Jack Perkins (3-11, 6.53 ERA)

Rays: Griffin Jax (7-10, 3.99 ERA)

Athletics vs. Rays How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 15

Time: 6:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Tropicana Field

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports California, Rays.TV

Athletics record: 61-89

Rays record: 90-59

Athletics vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bets

Rays Best MLB Prop Bet

Junior Caminero to Hit a Home Run (+311)

Caminero has been one of the best home run hitters in MLB this season, and I shared in today’s edition of Daily Dinger why I think this matchup is a favorable one for the All-Star third baseman:

Tampa Bay Rays star Junior Caminero has 40 home runs in the 2026 season, and he’s made a case to win the AL MVP with Tampa Bay sitting in the No. 1 spot in the AL, already having clinched a playoff spot.

I’m buying Caminero on Tuesday night in the team’s series opener against the Athletics, who have right-hander Jack Perkins on the mound. Perkins enters this start with a 6.53 ERA, allowing 20 home runs in 34 appearances (14 starts) in 2026.

Caminero is 2-for-3 with a 1.333 OPS against Perkins in his career, and the Rays third baseman is hitting .306 with five home runs over his last 25 games. Against right-handed pitching, Caminero has 32 homers and an .879 OPS in 2026.

I’m shocked to see this prop north of 3/1, especially since the Athletics have the worst bullpen in MLB (5.42 ERA) that has allowed 86 homers this season. I’m buying the Rays slugger in an important game as the team tries to hold off the New York Yankees in the AL East.

Athletics vs. Rays Prediction and Pick

There are a bunch of ways to bet on Tampa Bay in this game, but I don’t love the idea of laying the moneyline price (-238) or taking them to win by two or more runs at minus odds.

So, I’m going to look at their team total against Perkins and an Athletics staff that is one of the worst in MLB.

The Athletics have the worst bullpen ERA in the league (5.42), so I’d expect the Rays to put up some runs once Perkins exits on Tuesday. As for the young right-hander, Perkins allowed 12 hits, seven runs (six earned) in five innings in a start against the Rays in August, and he has an ERA north of 6.00 this season.

While his expected ERA is much better, Perkins has allowed three or more runs in nine of his 12 outings since July 1, posting a 7.05 ERA during that stretch. The Athletics have allowed at least five runs in seven of those 12 outings.

Tampa Bay is a pretty strong offensive team, ranking 12th in runs scored, first in batting average, sixth in OPS and fourth in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) in 2026. I’m expecting a big game from the Rays to open this series.

Pick: Rays OVER 4.5 Runs (-120 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .