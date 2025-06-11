Pete Alonso Cards Soar After Climbing New York Mets’ Home Run List
Pete Alonso is etching his name into New York Mets lore before everyone’s eyes as he passed David Wright to take second place on the franchise’s all-time home run list. As a result, his stock in the baseball card market is slowly gaining ground and is primed for a major uptick soon.
Just recently, Mets legend Darryl Strawberry dropped by Citi Field before a game against the Washington Nationals to watch Alonso practice. He then greeted the 'Polar Bear' and congratulated him for passing David Wright’s place in the franchise’s list by notching 243 home runs.
After that greeting, Strawberry challenged Alonso to work his way up and take his place at the top. As it stands, he only has a short way to go to overcome the icon’s 252 homers he dished out between 1983 and 1990, a record that Strawberry held for 37 years.
With the way Alonso is playing this season, it looks like he’s a lock to become the Mets’ all-time leader when it comes to home runs. He is currently averaging three to four a game, which translates to a pace that would catapult him to the top before July ends.
Alonso’s latest feat also places him in a good position. After the 2025 season, he can opt out of his two-year $54 million contract and pursue a bigger bag from New York or from some other team. In any case, he’s shaping up to be one of the brightest names, both in the sport and in its corresponding card market.
Alonso’s imminent achievement as the Mets’ all-time home run leader can only mean great things for collectors who invested in him. As seen in a three-month graph by Card Ladder on the slugger’s gem-mint 2019 Topps Chrome base rookie card, his value took a sharp turn up and dove straight back down before March ended.
From there, the card mostly coasted along below $35 for several weeks before shooting up to almost $50 a few days ago. And while it has settled at $43, there’s every reason to believe that there’s another level up waiting for his base PSA 10 rookie cards in the market.
His PSA 10 Topps Chrome Refractor rookie card, meanwhile, has been more volatile during the same period. It started at $30, peaked at almost $75 in the middle of May, and settled at a little over $43 a couple of days ago. The good thing here is that this particular Pete Alonso card may be on the rise, especially after the slugger passed Wright in the Mets’ home run list.
Alonso’s latest achievement isn’t just about etching his name in Mets history. It’s also making his value in the baseball card market more relevant. With a record-breaking run this season and the spotlight shining brighter on him than before, collectors may want to check on his stock now before it’s too late.