Philly Card Show to feature live online selling

This coming weekend, the Philly Card Show will be starting up again. It will be taking place from September 19th-21st, and it looks to be an absolutely amazing show. There will be many vendors offering both modern and vintage, and wax will certainly be avaiable for collectors to purchase. Online selling will also be taking place on eBay Live, and it may very well prove to be one of the highlights of the show. Here are a couple notable shows that will be taking place live from The Philly Show, and what they will be offering.

Sports Cards Nonsense will be on site with singles auctions from a variety of sports. Some of the cards that they have up for auction are massive, with some of the auctions starting at only $1. The event will be taking place on Friday, September 19th at 7:30 PM. Some of the cards that are up for purchase include a 2015 National Treasures Aaron Judge 1/1 Printing Plate RPA, a 2024 Bowmans Best Mike Trout Red Refractor /5, and a 2023 Stadium Club Bobby Witt Jr SP Auto /25.

All of these cards will start at $1, and bidding will continue until they sell. The event can be found here once it goes live. Perhaps the craziest thing is that these are not even the best cards up for auction - they are specified in more detail below.

Sports Cards Nonsense Live Event: Friday, Sept 19th at 7:30 PM | eBay Live

Everyone wants to have a 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan RC in their collection, and Sports Cards Nonsense is giving everyone that opportunity on Friday. This particular copy is a PSA 8, and has relatively good centering, aside from being a bit off top to bottom. Regardless, this is card that would be the center of anyone's collection, and it starts at only $1.

1986 Fleer Michael Jordan RC PSA 8 | SCN via eBay Live

If not Michael Jordan, why not a Tom Brady RC from 2000 Bowman in a PSA 10? Copies of arguably the greatest Quarterback of all time currently sell for around $8,000, but again - this particular auction will start at $1.

2000 Bowman Tom Brady RC PSA 10 | SCN via eBay Live

When it comes to Baseball post 1985, it does not get too much better than having Ken Griffey Jr and Mike Trout on the same Baseball card. Add in autographs from each alongside patches, and it is one amazing piece of cardboard. A copy of that card from 2020 Diamond Icons is also up for auction, offered up by Sports Cards Nonsense with a starting price of $1 as well.

2020 Topps Diamond Icons Ken Griffey Jr/Mike Trout Dual Patch Autograph PSA 9 | SCN via eBay Live

Graybo's Sports Cards will also be having some Football card auctions from the Philly Show as well. They will be focusing in on singles auctions of some of the top players in the NFL, although it is not known at the time of writing what exact inventory they will have. Their live event takes place on Saturday, September 20th at 10 AM.

Graybo's Sportscards Live Event: Saturday, Sept 20th at 10 AM | eBay Live

The Philly Show is always one of the best cards shows in the hobby, and this September's show will likely be no different. Collectors who are at the show will have a variety of inventory and booths to choose from, and can spend multiple days searching for cards to add to their collections. For those not at the show (or there), online selling will also offer up major cards to acquire through various sellers on platforms such as eBay Live.

