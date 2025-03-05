2025 Topps Series 1 Rookie Cards Jackson Jobe
There's no doubting Jackson Jobe's pedigree. Currently ranked #5 in MLB Pipeline Top 100, the hard-throwing right-hander is on the fast-track to a rotation spot for the Detroit Tigers. While the expectations for Jobe are sky-high, his 2025 Topps Basball Series 1 offerings are limited. There are only 3 Jobe cards in this year's flagship, with a more complete rollout of Jobe rookies expected later in the year. With the set lacking Jobe's true rookie card, for now, Jobe appears in the popular All Aces insert, as well as autographed cards in 1990 Topps Baseball and Baseball Stars inserts. Still, Jobe is commanding some attention, and it's easy to see why.
Jobe's most recent Spring Training effort was electric. Regularly throwing close to 100 MPH, Jobe threw 3 IP, struck out three, giving up two hits, including a home run. In an interview, Jobe said, "I was just ripping." Tigers boss A.J. Hinch said, “He showed the reason why we’re excited about him."
The Tigers are not the only ones expecting big things from the 22-year old. In a poll, almost 1 in 5 MLB execs picked Jobe to take home the American League Rookie of the Year award this year. He trailed only Red Sox phenom Roman Anthony in the vote.
At writing, the top Jobe 2025 Series 1 sale per Card Ladder comes in at $200 for a Baseball Stars Auto /10. /150 versions of the card can be had for cheap, with listings on Ebay starting at $10.50 Jobe's entry in case hit insert All Aces has 17 sales since release per Card Ladder, ranging from $100 - $176, but can still be found on Ebay on the lower end of that spectrum. Jobe's 1990 Topps Baseball auto has a top sale per Card Ladder of $110 but can be had on Ebay for as little as $41. A /5 version of the card is listed for $1,250 on Ebay.
Jobe's 1st Bowman market has seen a couple big sales this year. His 2021 Bowman Chrome Draft Red Lava Refractor Auto /5 sold for $3,000 on February 21. A 1/1 Black Wave Refractor Auto of the same card also went for $3,000, on January 31. That card appears to now be listed on Ebay currently for $10,000. A recent sale, on March 4, saw a /50 True Gold Refractor Auto go for $750. A 2023 Panini Flawless Jackson Jobe Ruby RPA Auto /20 sold for $800 on February 13.
Jobe will be given every chance to earn his way into a regular turn for a solid Detroit Tigers club. Jobe, his 2025 Series 1 debut, and his earlier cards are worth keeping an eye on, especially if he emerges from camp with a spot in what should be a very good Tigers rotation. A chase for ROY honors should only solidify the Jobe market.