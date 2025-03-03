2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 Variations Proving Popular
From the time Topps released its First Look of the new Player Number Variation insert back in early February, the 25-card offering has been well received by flagship collectors. The excitement stemmed from an intriguing print run, an absorbing design, and an excellent checklist.
2025 Topps Baseball Series 1: Dylan Crews Rookie Cards Arrive
To begin with, the cards are printed to the player's jersey number. So, for example, Baltimore Orioles superstar Gunnar Henderson has only 2 of this card in the run. Paul Skenes' card in this insert is numbered to 30, and so on.
The design itself is eye-catching, with the frame of the card flooded by the jersey number, which surrounds the player. The sensation in-hand is almost disarming, and depending on the shot and angle of the player, it can lead to fun and funky depth and angles that really make the cards pop.
Then there's the checklist. A veritable who's who, featuring the biggest names in The Hobby, such as Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, superstars like Mike Trout and Ronald Acuña Jr., and the game's biggest young stars, including Henderson and Skenes as well as Bobby Witt Jr. and Elly De La Cruz. The set's highly featured rookies were also included, including Dylan Crews, James Wood, Coby Mayo, Brooks Lee, Jace Jung, and Jacob Wilson.
Early sales of the insert have been robust. As of writing, at the top of the list, per Card Ladder, is a Mike Trout, numbered 1/27, that sold for $800. Three Skenes sales are on the books, averaging $570. De La Cruz has fetched $500, Judge $375. The market is still being set, with many listings on Ebay exceeding these numbers, as sellers try to get a sense for how high these limited editions can go for in the first months of 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 trading.
Some of the highest sales of 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 rookies can also be found among early Player Number Variation sales. Jace Jung's top sale so far is of this insert, for $399.85. On Sunday, a Coby Mayo, numbered to 16, sold for $455, The first big sale of a James Wood RC came on February 13, when a Player Number Variation numbered to 29 went for $425.
2025 Topps Series 1 Jace Jung Rookie Cards on the Rise
It will be interesting to monitor this insert, as many of the huge names to be chased have low numbered cards. Ohtani 17, Acuna Jr. 13, Bryce Harper 3, and Henderson's 2-card offering. But early returns suggest, when it comes to this short-printed insert, the market is liking what it sees.