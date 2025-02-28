2025 Topps Series 1 Jace Jung Rookie Cards on the Rise
While we have covered some of the most highly-anticipated rookies in 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1, as seasoned collectors know, it's as important to keep track of debutants who may just be flying under the radar.
Let's start with Detroit Tigers third baseman Jace Jung. The talented youngster ranked 5th on the Tigers organization 2024 prospect list per MLB Pipeline and No. 60 overall. Jung is well-represented in this year's flagship, featuring in base parallels, autos, and a relic card. He can also be found in some of the sets most popular inserts, including 1990 Topps Baseball, Flagship Real One, Homefield Advantage, and both Golden Mirror and Player Number Variations.
There's been some early movement on 2025 Topps Series 1 Jung RC's. The card pictured above, numbered to 5, sold for $200 The popular Player Number variation (which in Jung's case is numbered to only 17) is the top Jung sale per Card Ladder, coming in at $399.85 on February 25. The card is a beauty. Another version of this card sold for only $149.97 a mere thirteen days earlier. Today, the only listing on Ebay has the card up at $699. That said, there are still plenty of Jung cards available at a variety of price points, including autos for under $50, but the market seems to be liking Jung in early 2025 Topps Series 1 trading.
Scouting grades (per MLB.com) :Hit: 50 | Power: 60 | Run: 40 | Arm: 50 | Field: 45 | Overall: 55
What intrigues about Jung is opportunity. In with a real chance at the starting third base job, Jung should have a chance to overperform. Indeed, as of writing, Jung is eighth in 2025 Rookie of the Year betting odds. Obviously, hardware like ROY would do wonders for Jung's profile, and his cards. Even being in contention could help firm up the market.
Moreover, Jung has reported being fully recovered following offseason wrist surgery. Jung admitted that he had been playing with the injury for much of last season. In an interview with MLB.com, Jung said, "My wrist feels phenomenal. Obviously the power numbers kind of went down after I came back midseason, but I’m telling you, my wrist feels so much better and I’m hoping to go out there and produce a little bit more than I did." Jung ripped two doubles in two at-bats in his Spring Training debut.
Jung is off to a nice start this year, and things are aligned for the youngster if he can seize the opportunity. The clean bill of health, the opportunity to play for a solid ballclub, and a renewed confidence could make Jung one of the breakout rookies of the season, and the set.