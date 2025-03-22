MLB Rookie Debut Patch Cards With The Most Upside in 2025
With the closing of the $1.1 million auction sale of Paul Skenes 2024 MLB Rookie Debut Patch Autograph card, the most-sought after RDPA of last year's loaded class has been sold. While Rookie Debut Patch Autograph cards have become some of the hottest cards in The Hobby, the question becomes: Who's next? Let's take a look at some of the MLB's best prospects who could make their debut this season.
Roman Anthony, OF, Boston Red Sox
RELATED: Paul Skenes MLB Debut Patch Autograph Card Sells for Unbelievable Total
For the top prospect in the Red Sox organization, the question is not if, but when he will debut in the Big Leagues. This recent piece by Jackson Roberts details Anthony's battle to make the Opening Day roster. The 20-year old has put together a fantastic Spring and is a key part of the future in Boston. He has all the makings of a star, and playing for a historic franchise like the Red Sox will only help increase the attention and value of his MLB Rookie Debut Patch Auto when the time comes. Anthony's 2023 1st Bowman Chrome Superfractor Prospect Auto 1/1 sold for $62,500 in September of 2024.
Andrew Painter, P, Philadelphia Phillies
RELATED: Jackson Holliday Topps Debut Patch Auto Card Sold for Huge Amount
If you're looking for a flame-throwing young pitcher to end up headlining this class, Painter, currently the 8th ranked 2025 prospect on MLB Pipeline, could make his MLB debut at some point this season. Painter is brimming with potential and talent, and has also dealt with injury during his rise through the Phillies organization. When the time comes, his electrifying stuff could build buzz for his Rookie Debut Patch card. Painter's 2021 1st Bowman Chrome Draft 1/1 Superfractor sold for $8,000 in 2023.
Bubba Chandler, P, Pittsburgh Pirates
RELATED: Paul Skenes MLB Debut Patch Card Auction Going Crazy With One Day Left
Could the 15th-ranked 2025 prospect per Pipeline, the hard-throwing Bubba Chandler, follow in Paul Skenes footsteps in Pittsburgh? The top prospect in the organization was 4-0 with a 1.83 ERA in Triple-A ball last season. His velocity has been elite this spring, and after an impressive performance in a Spring Breakout game, MLB.com's Jim Callis suggested Chandler has a shot to take home NL Rookie of The Year. If Chandler follows Skenes lead, his MLB Rookie Debut Patch Autograph card will no doubt get some hype. Chandler's 2021 1st Bowman Chrome Draft Superfractor Auto 1/1 sold for $13,900 back in 2022.