Two Sleeper MLB Prospects with Bowman Chrome Gold Autos Under $40

Iverson Allen and Ty Southisene offer Under The Radar Options

Matt Schilling

Riverdale's third baseman tags out a runner on third base during an Annual Warrior Spring Classic baseball game on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at Riverdale.
Riverdale's third baseman tags out a runner on third base during an Annual Warrior Spring Classic baseball game on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at Riverdale. / HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
When it comes to collecting modern day baseball cards, such as those from the 2024 Bowman Chrome baseball set, theres no doubt that we can chase any team, any prospect or any type of variation a thousand different ways.

In this article I wanted to feature the Bowman Chrome Gold Autographed PSA 10s (these are the one's numbered /50) for two MLB prospects that have the potential to make an impact for their respected major league franchises.

Iverson Allen - Pittsburgh Pirates - Outfielder - Recent Sale via eBay: $39.76

2024 Bowman Chrome - Iverson Allen - Gold Shimmer Autograph /50 - Pittsburgh Pirates
2024 Bowman Chrome - Iverson Allen - Gold Shimmer Autograph /50 - Pittsburgh Pirates / eBay User: QuickConsign | https://www.ebay.com/itm/276965336783?mkcid=16&mkevt=1&mkrid=711-127632-2357-0&ssspo=6hKXRf9WSJG&sssrc=2047675&ssuid=S4GUwmyCT-K&widget_ver=artemis&media=COPY

If you're someone who pays close attention to the potential of up-and-coming prospects, then Iverson Allen (who's not to be confused with NBA Legend Allen Iverson) should certainly be on your radar, especially since the Pirates signed him at just 16 years old back in 2024.

According to a report on piratesprospects.com, "As one of the youngest players from the 2024 international class, and the youngest position player in the system, Allen hit .233/.313/.317 with two triples and two steals in 60 at-bats". Given the fact that at just 17-years-old he's putting numbers like these up in the Dominican Summer League only goes to show you that his graded autograph card market has tremendous upside potential.

Ty Southisene - Chicago Cubs - Shortstop - Recent Sale via eBay: $37.00

2024 Bowman Draft - Ty Southisene - Chicago Cubs - Shortstop - Gold Wave Auto /50
2024 Bowman Draft - Ty Southisene - Chicago Cubs - Shortstop - Gold Wave Auto /50 / eBay User: AMT Memorabilia | https://www.ebay.com/itm/235997132408?mkcid=16&mkevt=1&mkrid=711-127632-2357-0&ssspo=lOeqeKupTc2&sssrc=2047675&ssuid=S4GUwmyCT-K&widget_ver=artemis&media=COPY

If you're someone who pays close attention to a player's baseball IQ, then Southisene should certainly be on your radar, especially since he has long track record of performance on the showcase circuit with USA Baseball.

Basic High School shortstop Ty Southisene during the MLB Draft Combine
Jun 18, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Basic High School shortstop Ty Southisene during the MLB Draft Combine at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As one of the smallest players within the 2024 MLB Draft Class, Ty Southisene has an above-average baseball IQ, a refined approach when he’s at the plate, and has consistently outperformed his peers which is how he caught the attention of the Chicago Cubs.

Southisene hit .495 (47-for-95) with a .560 on-base percentage and a .705 slugging percentage in his senior season of High School. He had one homer, 11 doubles, three triples, 24 RBIs, 20 steals and 44 runs scored.

If Southisene can continue this level of consistency at the Rookie Ball and Single-A levels, there's no doubt that both his prospect stock and his collectibles prices will begin to move higher and higher.

