New Inserts and Rare Parallels Highlight Upcoming Bowman Baseball Release

The next iteration of Topps' Bowman MLB product is set to be released next month with presale on the card company's website live as of April 13.



It's one of the most popular product releases of the year, and baseball prospect hunters surely will have their top prospects to chase. But MLB veterans and rookies have their place too, and outside of the base chrome and paper cards, collectors will find new inserts and rare parallels with this year's release.

Gold Ink Variation Autographs

2026 Bowman will introduce the new gold ink variation autographs | Beckett | https://tinyurl.com/4ep9kj23

Gold Ink Variations is one of the newest additions to the major league baseball Bowman product. The card features the same design as its base companion, but the edging is dark black and the interior has a distinguished gold border.

The first neat aspect of this parallel, aside from it being numbered to just 15, is the gold ink the player uses for this specific card. Topps also designed the spot for the auto, that's usually white, with a black so the gold really pops out when you're looking at the card.

Anime Returns With The World Baseball Classic

The 2026 Bowman product will feature the Anime inserts again, but collectors will be able to find them featuring players in their World Baseball Classic uniforms. | Beckett | https://tinyurl.com/4ep9kj23

Back again are the ever popular, hard to hit, Anime inserts. The inserts feature MLB players in Anime-style illustrations. While the concept is not new, the attire the players are wearing in the inserts is new. This year collectors can pull cards of their favorite players in their World Baseball Classic uniforms, drawn as animations.

The product includes a Shohei Ohtani Anime insert in his Japan World Baseball Classic uniform, but also can find versions with this name in Kanji. | Beckett | https://tinyurl.com/4ep9kj23

Adding another layer to the rarity of these Anime inserts comes with Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani's Anime, with him in his WBC uniform, comes with his name written in his native script, Kanji. Kanji autos or cards of Ohtani always hit the ground running and should be a hot commodity in his market.

According to the checklist available on the Topps product page, seven Japanese-born MLB players will have Kanji Anime cards.

New Throwback Parallel in 2026

Brand new to Bowman this year is the Packfractor parallel, featuring a 1989 Bowman pack theme in the background. | Beckett | https://tinyurl.com/4ep9kj23

A year after Topps included a new Retrofractor parallel, which featured holographic retro Bowman logos scattered throughout the card.

This year, Topps has unveiled the Packfractor parallel to the base cards. The card features the same frame around the player, but the background is in the theme of the 1989 Bowman pack wrapper. These parallels will be numbered to just 89, which is a nice touch connecting the print run the year of the pack.

Patchwork Insert Will Be Jersey Centric

The new Patchwork insert will be very jersey themed. Featuring patches and letter work behind the cutout of the player. | Beckett | https://tinyurl.com/4ep9kj23

Another brand new insert this year in Bowman is Patchwork. Just as it sounds, the card features a cutout of the pro basbeall player on a background of patches. Patches of names, numbers, logos, and little dots to resemble a jersey.