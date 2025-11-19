5 Hot Cade Cunningham Cards as Pistons extend winning streak to 11 games

The two best teams in the NBA are both riding some pretty impressive streaks right now. In the west, you have the 14-1 OKC Thunder led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's riding an 86-game streak of 20+ points per game, the 3rd longest streak in NBA history.

In the east, you’ve got the red-hot Pistons who lost their first game of the season but have since won 13 of 14 and are on an 11-game winning streak. Their next game against a team with a record over .600 isn't until Dec 30th when they face Luka Doncic and the Lakers, so who knows how long this streak will last.

Much of the Pistons' success is thanks, in part to their star guard Cade Cunningham, who's having an MVP caliber season. He's averaging 27.3 points, 9.9 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. He ranks 13th in the NBA for points per game and 2nd in assists per game, trailing only Nikola Jokic. The only weak spot in Cunningham’s game this year is his 3-point shooting, where he’s connecting on just 27.5% of his attempts.

Below we highlight 5 fantastic Cade cards to watch as his hobby stock continues to rise.

2021-22 Panini Prizm Gold Cade Cunningham Rookie card #282 (/10)

This Panini gold prizm rookie card became the 4th highest selling Cunningham card of all time when it sold last month for $60K. Serial numbered to just 10, this PSA 9 rookie card was grabbed just before the start of the NBA season and the new owner must be feeling pretty good about their pickup. Ungraded copies of regular Prizm rookie cards are still selling for $5-$10, so if you’re a Pistons fan now may be a great time to pick up a Cade rookie Prizm or ten.

2022-23 Crown Royale Gold Kaboom! #10

With their extreme scarcity and amazing comic book-inspired art, Kabooms have been explosive this year. As the top draft pick in 2021, you have a few Cunningham Kabooms to choose from, including his 2nd season Gold parallel featured here.

A 2022-23 Gold Kaboom became the highest selling Cunningham Kaboom of any kind when it sold for $23,660 in September, 2025.

2021 Panini One and One Cade Cunningham Downtown #16

The Downtown cards are another insert that have been absolutely on fire recently, and the card above of the Piston’s star guard is a beauty. With a nice nod to Motor City in the background, this rookie card needs to be near the top of the list for Cunningham collectors and Pistons fans. An ungraded copy sold in 2022 for $12.9K, which was the highest selling copy to date.

2021 Immaculate Collections Rookie Introductions Autograph #IRICCD (/99)

For an autographed rookie that won't completely break the bank, one nice option is his Immaculate Rookie Introductions card (/99). This card has a simple yet polished design and an excellent on-card autograph. Back in January, PSA 9 copies were going for around $700, but a September sale at $1,600 shows just how hot this star guard is this year, and that sale was before the win streak started.

2021-22 Panini National Treasures Autograph Logoman Patch Cade Cunningham Rookie Card #123 (1/1)

This one-of-one autographed National Treasures Logoman rookie is the highest selling Cunningham card by far. It became the first and only card of his to exceed 6-figures when it sold for $204K in November, 2022. This one is a stunner, with the NBA at 75 Logoman patch and the beautiful on-card auto with the extra "#2" as well.

This has to be the top card of his to watch as his stock has never been higher. The way these Pistons are rolling, anything considering Cunningham cards needs to act soon, otherwise they may find themselves priced out.

