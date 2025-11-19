2025 National Treasures Baseball released with Skenes, Bat Knobs, and more

When it comes to Panini releases, National Treasures is a a very high end product, and for some collectors, it is their favorite product of the year. Baseball's version of the product can sometimes have some differing opinions, as it is technically not licensed. But, it can be sneaky with the caliber of autographs and relics that can be pulled, and now that it is officially released, here is what collectors should know about the product.

RELATED: Vintage On-Card Autographs are the Ultimate Investment in the Sports Card Hobby

Parallels/Box Breakdown

Even though National Treasures is primarily a hit-based product, 2 of the card in the box will be base cards of some sort. Parallels are included in the release, and include: Red (/75), Holo Silver (/49), Emerald (/13), Amethyst (/3), and Platinum (/1). The base set itself contains a mix of retired and current stars, along with prospects. For example, Lou Gehrig appears in the checklist, as does Aaron Judge and Jesus Made. The base checklist therefore gives collectors a wide range of talent and history to choose from and collect.

RELATED: Best Books for Baseball Card Collectors

Boxes will contain 10 total cards, and they will be in one pack. In the box, 8 autographs/relics can be found on average. The other two cards will be a combination of base cards or parallels.

Autographs

Autographs can be found in many key subsets, including Colossal Materials and Treasured Material Signatures. A preview image was shared that shows Bobby Witt Jr on a card, with an autograph and giant laundry tag patch. National Treaures has been known for having these types of patch cards in past years, and they have held up over time in regard to value on the secondary market.

2025 National Treasures Baseball Bobby Witt Jr Treasured Material Signatures | Checklist Insider

RELATED: Inscription autographs on Baseball Cards

Dual autographs can also be found through a subset called Synced Signatures. All cards in this set feature a current player alongside a Hall of Famer, bringing in decades of talent onto one card.

2025 National Treasures Baseball Synced Signatures RandyJohnson/Paul Skenes | Checklist Insider

Bat Knobs/Relics

National Treasures Baseball is quite famous, and it might be famous for the types of relics it can contain - most notably bat knobs. In this year's release, collectors can find autographed cards that also feature a giant bat knob on them. These will feature players such as Ken Griffey Jr, Deion Sanders, Miguel Cabrera, and Bobby Richardson. All of these cards will be 1/1s.

2025 National Treasures Baseball Ken Griffey Jr Bat Knob Signatures | Checklist Insider

Collectors can also look for bat barrel ends, which feature some of the legends of the game, who do not frequently have cards. Subjects in this year's release include: Hank Greenberg, Ty Cobb, Tris Speaker, Whitey Ford, Ralph Kiner, and Earle Combs among others. For those who are into the early vintage side of the hobby, these cards could be up your alley.

2025 National Treasures Baseball Ty Cobb Bat Barrel Ends | Checklist Insider

Online Selling

For collectors who may not be interested in opening a full box of 2025 National Treasures Baseball, online breaking is always an option. On release day, online seller BreaksNTakes will be holding a team break of the new product on eBay Live. At the time of writing, spots are currently up for auction on eBay. For those who are looking for certain players or teams, this could prove to be an affordable alternative to opening up an entire hobby box. For those interested, the break can be found here once it goes live.

BreaksNTakes Live Event: Wednesday, November 19th at 10 PM | eBay Live

2025 National Treasures Baseball looks to deliver once again on it's promise of being a high end product for collectors to chase after rare autographs and memorabilia. With current and former stars of the MLB in the product, it gives hobbyists a chance to add some key cards to their collections. Whether it is a hobby box or a break joined, National Treasures can be a really cool product to open or collect cards from, simply for their uniqueness and rarity.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: