PSA Increasing Card Grading Prices and Turnaround Times

Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) just announced that due to high demand in grading submissions, prices and turnaround times for some services levels will be increasing as of February 10, 2026.

Posted to their website, PSA has changed the prices on Value Bulk, Value, Value Plus, Value Max, and Regular. Each service level has been increased by $5 flat across those service levels. Express, Super Express, and Walk-through levels remain unaffected by the price change.

While the price increase has affected five of the service levels, the increased turnaround time has been changed for only three: Value Plus, Value Max and Regular. All three have an increase of five days. Turnaround times for Value Bulk, Value, Express and levels above remain the same.

Hoge Talks About The Changes

Collectors President of Grading Ryan Hoge did an interview early Tuesday with NEO Cards & Comics that aired on YouTube to discuss the changes.

"We continue to see really strong demand for our grading services, and it's just outpaced our ability to scale up our grading capacity," Hoge said. "Instead of having to push turnaround times up further, especially kind of for our entry level bulk service tiers, we decided to implement a price increase (to) hopefully tamp down on a little bit of the demand coming in to more balance out with our current grading supply."

No More Bulk TCG

One of the biggest changes, Hoge said, was that there is no longer a stand alone bulk rate for TCG. They have combined TCG Bulk with their regular Bulk service levels.

"We're going to have one bulk level." Hoge said.

Card collectors check out the items for sale duing Cards on the Coast Sports Card and TCG Show Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025 at Sanders Beach Corrine Jones Resource Center. The show had sports cards, collectable trading card games, food trucks and more. | John Blackie/Pensacola News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Prior to the change, Bulk TCG grading cost $18.99 per card. Now with it being consolidated, and with the price change, Value Bulk for cards, TCG or sports, will be $24.99.

PSA Wants To Expand

Hoge reiterated PSA's desire to expand and try and decrease the turnaround times. Hoge cited the expansion in Europe and Japan as ways they've tried to grow to try and keep up with the demand, while getting cards graded and returned to collectors with better timelines. But he cited the overwhelming rate of submissions for the need to readjust pricing, saying that growth takes time.

Collectors who lived through grading during the COVID boom can remember days when pricing was $50 per card for economy, and even then you needed to enter a lottery just to be able to have a chance at submitting. Something Hoge said PSA will not go back to.

"That was with Economy, I think we turned back Economy," Hoge said to NEO Cards & Comics. "And that was crazy at $50 per card, it was like a lottery to get back in., yeah we're not going back to those days."

