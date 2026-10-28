Last month, PSA announced the introduction of the Standard Service Tier and reorganized its service levels. Today, they announced changes to service-level turnaround times and reintroduced the Value Service Tier.

This comes after months of PSA having to pause the Value Service Tier following an announcement at the beginning of the summer.

Statement from President of PSA and Grading at Collectors, Ryan Hoge

"Pausing service levels gave us an opportunity to evaluate and streamline the services we offer, while also steadily moving toward both faster options for those customers who need expedited service and, as of this week, Value service that will open grading to the many customers awaiting lower-priced options," said Ryan Hoge, President of PSA and Grading at Collectors. "We have added an incredible amount of capacity, but we still have work to do, both on existing orders and ensuring our estimated turnaround times are accurate. Feedback from collectors is heard and directly informs how we are reopening our value services."

Updated Turnaround Times for Priority and Standard Tiers

PSA

PSA is adjusting the estimated turnaround times of the Priority and Standard service levels, reducing the estimate by 20 days for each service level to provide faster grading to customers.

Standard is now estimated at 70-80 business days, and Priority is now estimated at 50-60 business days.

These estimates apply to orders submitted starting October 28 at 8 am PT. Orders already in progress will be graded under the terms by which they were submitted, but may benefit from increased speed.

PSA Relaunching Value Service Tier Tomorrow

PSA Value Tier | PSA

Value Service Tier opens Thursday, October 29 at 8 am PT in all PSA geographies: U.S., Canada, Europe, and Japan. Value is priced at $39.99 in the U.S. and $500 maximum insured value with an estimated turnaround of 90 to 100 business days (and 120 business days in Japan).

New Value orders will be processed following orders currently at PSA; opening Value does not change the delivery estimates for any customer with a submission currently at PSA. Value is part of PSA's approach to reopening service levels in phases and recalibrating to meet demand.

Output is Up

Good news: graded item output is up nearly 50 percent in 2026, in part due to PSA's investments in capacity, and it is up 150 percent from the 2020-2025 average items graded per week.

PSA is operating at a different scale now than at any point in its history. When you combine the items they have graded in the past three years (59M), it exceeds all the items we graded in the 23 years prior (57M).

Backlog Status and Path to Full Reopening

The backlog is currently 7.2M, progressing towards PSA's established estimate of 5 million units, enabling PSA to fully reopen the Value Bulk Tier similar to the Standard and Value Tiers.