PSA Vault Spotlight Auction To End With Star-Studded Final Hour on eBay Live

There is no disputing the rarity of some of the cards in the ongoing PSA Vault Spotlight Auction. From cards straight out of Tom Brady, Eli Manning and Peyton Manning's personal collections to rookie cards of Hall of Famers across all sports, the auction features major cards of interest to collectors. The last hour of the auction on Saturday, February 7 features about one card closing per minute from 5 to 6 pm PT, broadcast live on the Sports Cards Nonsense eBay Live channel, allowing the opportunity to see in real time what the cards are selling for.

And, to top it all off, some special guests will be stopping by during the event. Former NFL stars Antonio Pierce and Steve Smith Sr. will join SCN's Mike Gioseffi and PSA Vault's Justin Wickizer for the final hour. Pierce was a linebacker for the New York Giants and was most recently the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Steve Smith Sr. had a storied career as a wide receiver, first with the Carolina Panthers, and then the Baltimore Ravens. By the end of his career, he racked up 14,731 receiving yards. They will be a great addition to the event, not to mention the excitement of seeing former players getting involved with the hobby.

Here is a look at some featured cards ending in the final hour, as well as details to tune in on eBay Live.

Iconic Cards of Current and Future Hall of Famers

Ending early in the final hour of the auction is a vintage card from the 1957 Topps Baseball set. It features Willie Mays, one of the most collectable names in the hobby. What stands out about this card is that it is graded a PSA 8.5. There are only 28 copies graded higher according to PSA data, with no 10s existing. Therefore, this is one of the best quality copies of the cards that can be purchased, so vintage collectors should already be eyeing this one up. At the time of writing, the card currently sits at $3,250 on 32 bids.

1957 Topps Baseball Willie Mays PSA 8.5 | PSA via eBay

Michael Jordan rookie cards will likely fetch a good amount of money for years to come in high grade condition, and this auction looks to be no different. A BGS 9.5 copy is one of the last cards to end, and it features no subgrade below a 9.5. While not a 10, it may be one of the cleanest copies of Jordan's rookie in the 9.5 grade. It currently has amassed 25 bids, with the highest being at $37,700.

1986-87 Fleer Michael Jordan RC BGS 9.5 | PSA via eBay

The last card to end in the auction is one of the most iconic cards of the hobby in recent memory: a Tom Brady rookie autograph from 2000 Playoff Contenders. This card has increased in value over recent years with Brady adding to his Super Bowl hardware in Tampa Bay, and maintaining his relevance in the NFL and the hobby as a whole. It will be interesting to see what the value of this card does over time. It currently sits a $48,200 on 50 bids.

2000 Playoff Contenders Football Tom Brady RC Auto BGS 9 | PSA via eBay

In addition to these cards, cards from the personal collections of Tom Brady, Eli Manning, and Peyton Manning will featured be in the auction. Collectors can check these cards out by going to PSA's eBay listings for the auction, where all of the other cards can also be found.

Collectors can tune into the final hour of the auction on the Sports Cards Nonsense eBay Live channel

The final hour of the auction will be featured live on the Sports Cards Nonsense eBay Live channel. They will go live at 7:20 PM EST on Saturday, February 7th. This event is another great example of how strong the hobby is right now - many collectors are focusing in on high end cards, and eBay Live continues it's presence and growth in that area. Tune in as some really cool and unique cards will be sold, many of which will be solidified into hobby history forever.



Dec 22, 2013; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) catches the ball as New Orleans Saints cornerback Keenan Lewis (28) defends in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Collections can tune into the event here.

Sports Cards Nonsense/PSA eBay Live Event: February 7th, 2026 at 7:20 PM EST | eBay Live

