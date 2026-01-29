Tom Brady is one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL, and his involvement in the sports card hobby seems to be growing in significance, too. He has actually collected for a number of years and now, some cards from his personal collection are hitting the auction block, along with his autograph and inscription. Now PSA Vault's latest Spotlight Auction will feature items from the TB12 Collection. Starting January 28 and continuing through February 7, multiple key cards will be up for grabs, making it a must see for any football or Tom Brady collector.

RELATED: 5 Things to Know About PSA Vault and Spotlight Auctions

Here is what everyone needs to know about the auction, and the featured cards.

2000 SPx Tom Brady Rookie Card Proof Career Achievements Inscription

Tom Brady rookie cards are always going to have high demand, and a rare one is part of this auction. His proof from 2000 SPx will be for sale, and it features an on-card autograph from Brady, along with multiple inscriptions that outline his career achievements. The autograph is graded a PSA 10, while the card is graded as authentic. For collectors, this is a very unique piece, and rare chance to own a card that was once owned by Tom Brady.

2000 SPx Football Tom Brady RC PSA Authentic Auto 10 Inscription | PSA

RELATED: Top 6 Tom Brady Non-Rookie Card Sales

2020 Panini Origins Tom Brady SB 55 MVP Inscription

Brady's later career is also reflected in the auction, including a card from his Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing days. The card comes from 2020 Panini Origins, and is a base card, graded a PSA 10. However, the card features yet another Brady in person autograph, this time with a "SB 55 MVP" inscription. While he is most remembered as a New England Patriot, his time in Tampa was still very successful, and there will be a group of collectors who arelooking to get their hands on autographed cards from his late career. This is partially due to their limited nature, so this card could fetch some serious money.

RELATED: 2000 Bowman Chrome Tom Brady Rookie Card Price Continues to Explode

2020 Panini Origins Tom Brady PSA 10 Auto 10 Inscription | PSA

PSA Vault Spotlight Auction to be held January 28th-February 7th, 2026

The auction is scheduled for January 28th through February 7th, 2026 and the final hour of the auction will be broadcast live on the Sports Cards Nonsense eBay Live channel. All of the listings appear on the PSA eBay store. Numerous other high end cards will be included in the auction. One unique item that is included from the TB12 collection is a ticket from Super Bowl 39 that is autographed by Brady, and is also graded a PSA 10. He also added a very unique description: "Sorry Andy, Donovan, TO." This was the year the Patriots beat the Eagles, with those three being the central core and coach of the squad.

Collectors who are interested can find the auction here.

2005 Super Bowl Ticket Tom Brady Autograph PSA 10 | PSA

The next PSA Vault Spotlight Auction contains major cards of the hobby, some of which are coming directly from Tom Brady's personal collection, along with more from the collectons of Eli Manning and Peyton Manning. From rookie cards, to those made towards the end of his playing career, all of the TB12 Collection items look to carry significant value.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: