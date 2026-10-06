Quarterback Injuries Could Create Buying Opportunities in the Card Market

So you wanted to invest in some of the bright young quarterbacks before the season started. It seemed like a sound strategy, right? It usually is! Unfortunately, it has been a rough start for some of the young quarterbacks, either through injuries or poor play, but with the injuries, could there be some buying opportunities for the injured quarterbacks? Perhaps.

For some of the struggling quarterbacks, like Justin Herbert, the market has gotten so rough that selling now may not be the time. But does that create a buying opportunity? Given how difficult the Chargers' schedule will get, I'd pass, personally. That's why the injured quarterbacks can provide a better opportunity.

So is it time to buy-in on an injured player? We'll go through a few options.

QB Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

Sep 21, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) after losing to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Market Drop: Down 5.71% over the last two weeks.

Buy, Sell, or Hold: Dart is out for the year, and while his market is down about 6%, it will likely continue to go down. How much further will it go down? That's the question. Dart is likely best as a hold for now, as the market will continue to drop.

It's not that Dart doesn't have upside for the future, but I think waiting is the smarter long-term plan.

QB Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Oct 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) walks on the sideline during the third quarter of their game against the New York Jets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Market Drop: Down 5.09% over the last two weeks.

Buy, Sell, or Hold: With Williams, it sounds like his injury timeline could extend another two weeks or so. He's already been ruled out for Week 5, and with his timeline extending out a few weeks, it might not be the time to buy... just yet.

I would wait until after this week, but with the idea that if something you wanted was available now, I would probably go for it. Williams and the Bears should have a strong season, and given Ben Johnson's desire to be the highest-scoring team in NFL history, while unlikely, it means we know Williams will be putting up stats. Stats that should, in theory, lead to wins. Which will make his hobby market boom again.

QB Jayden Daniels, Commanders

Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) walks off the field during warmups before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Market Drop: Down 6.33% over the last month.

Buy, Sell, or Hold: Daniels is a buy for me right now. While I'm worried about the offensive line in Washington and the skill players around Daniels, we saw before the injury that Daniels can make magic happen and carry the team on his back, even if he shouldn't have to.

The Daniels market has started to rebound over the last week, so the buying opportunities may be closing, as it sounds like he could possibly return to the field this weekend. A matchup against the Giants is a decent landing spot for a return, so the buying window is closing.