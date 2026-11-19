A pair of struggling AFC South teams are set to face off on Thursday Night Football in Week 11 as the Indianapolis Colts and quarterback Daniel Jones go on the road to take on the Houston Texans and C.J. Stroud.

Indy is eyeing a season sweep of the Texans after winning the first meeting between these teams, but oddsmakers have Houston set as a double-digit favorite despite the fact that it's just 3-6 in the 2026 season.

The Texans are coming off a brutal loss in Week 10 on the road against the Cleveland Browns where they blew a 17-0 lead.

However, the Houston offense hasn't really been a problem this season. C.J. Stroud has played at a high level despite a struggling running game, and Nico Collins has been one of the best receivers in the league when he's been on the field.

The Colts are down several offensive weapons at this point in the season, as they traded away Josh Downs and Keenan Allen at the trade deadline.

Still, Jonathan Taylor remains in the backfield and could be a solid prop target against a Houston defense that has struggled in 2026. Indy ranks in the bottom half of the league in EPA/Play on both offense and defense, but can the Texans take advantage?

Houston needs every win it can get down the stretch of the regular season to have a shot at the No. 7 seed in the AFC, and it's already shown that it can't be trusted to cover as a favorite in 2026, going 2-5 against the spread in that spot.

So, I've decided to bet on some player props in this game, especially now that we have half a season of data to inform our selections.

Here's a complete breakdown of each of these props and the latest odds for this Week 11 clash on Thursday night.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Colts vs. Texans

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jonathan Taylor OVER 49.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Nico Collins OVER 4.5 Receptions (-145)

Tank Dell OVER 2.5 Receptions (-125)

Jonathan Taylor OVER 49.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Jonathan Taylor has seen his snap share dip a bit in recent weeks – playing less than 70 percent of the offensive plays in four games in a row – yet he’s still handled a ton of touches for Indy.

Taylor carried the ball 13 times for 46 yards in Week 9 against Dallas and 16 times for 83 yards in Week 10 against Miami. He had 23 carries and cleared this prop in Week 3 against Houston, which is 20th in EPA/Rush and allowing 4.0 yards per carry this season.

The Colts star has at least 50 rushing yards in seven of his 10 games this season, picking up at least 45 rushing yards in nine of his games. Taylor is still the safest bet to go off for an Indy team that moved on from both Josh Downs and Keenan Allen at the trade deadline.

Nico Collins OVER 4.5 Receptions (-145)

Texans star receiver Nico Collins was targeted a whopping 16 times in Week 10, catching nine passes for 94 yards and a score against Cleveland.

In seven games this season, Collins has 55 targets from C.J. Stroud, catching five or more passes in four of his games. While there is more competition at receiver with Houston getting healthier, Collins is still the No. 1 option in the passing game and has played over 73 percent of the team’s snaps when he’s been active.

The Colts are just 18th in the NFL in EPA/Pass in the 2026 season, and Collins has finished with five or more catches every time that he’s received over five targets in the 2026 season. As long as the volume is there, Collins is going to produce on Thursday.

Tank Dell OVER 2.5 Receptions (-125)

After missing all of last season and the start of the 2026 season recovering from a brutal knee injury, Tank Dell is back – and thriving – with Stroud at quarterback.

Dell and Stroud have some great chemistry in their time together in the NFL, and the young receiver has played just under 50 percent of the offensive snaps in back-to-back weeks.

In Week 9, Dell had four grabs for 105 yards and a score, receiving nine targets from Stroud. He then followed that up with a three-catch game (on four targets) against Cleveland.

Dell isn’t going to lead this receiver room in snaps, but he’s getting looks from Stroud when he’s out there and is now facing a defense that is 18th in EPA/Pass, allowing the sixth-most passing yards in the league.

I’m willing to take a shot on Dell at this discounted number on a short week.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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