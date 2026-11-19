It’s Week 11! Our writers and editors are coming off another strong week of predictions after everyone finished with a winning record on their picks last week . There has also been more movement in the standings. After Albert Breer surpassed Matt Verderame for the lead last week, Eva Geitheim tied him at the top. Now, both lead the group with a 97-52-1 record.

The highlight of this week’s slate is expected to come at the end with the final two prime-time games. The headliner is the 49ers and Vikings facing off in Mexico City, a chess match between two masterminds in 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores. The majority of our writers see Shanahan’s 49ers taking down Flores and the Vikings for the first time, though two still picked Minnesota to win the game. The following day, Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels will go head-to-head on Monday Night Football, a rematch of the 38–33 thriller between the two LSU Heisman Trophy winners on a Monday night in 2024.

This week will also see a handful of quarterbacks make their second career start as Fernando Mendoza’s Raiders face the Broncos, Carson Beck’s Cardinals play the Chiefs, Joe Milton’s Eagles host the Steelers and Kyle McCord and the Dolphins take on the Bills. All of our writers and editors see Mendoza, Beck and McCord losing, though one of our staff members did see Milton upsetting the Steelers. The other intriguing matchup of the slate will take place on Sunday afternoon when the Giants host the Jaguars , just one of two games between teams that both hold winning records. Even so, seven of our eight writers and editors see the Jaguars getting the win.

Here’s who we have making picks this season:

Albert Breer , senior writer: 9–5 last week, 97-52-1 this season

Eva Geitheim , news writer: 12–2 last week, 97-52-1 this season

Mitch Goldich , senior editor: 9–5 last week, 83-66-1 this season

Mike Kadlick , senior news writer, 10–4 last week, 91-58-1 this season

Gilberto Manzano , staff writer: 10–4 last week, 90-59-1 this season

Conor Orr , senior writer: 10–4 last week, 90-59-1 this season

John Pluym , managing editor: 9–5 last week, 87-62-1 this season

Matt Verderame , staff writer: 8–6 last week, 94-55-1 this season

All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content.

Colts at Texans

Albert Breer: Texans

Eva Geitheim: Texans

Mitch Goldich: Texans

Mike Kadlick: Texans

Gilberto Manzano: Texans

Conor Orr: Texans

John Pluym: Texans

Matt Verderame: Texans

Dolphins at Bills

Albert Breer: Bills

Eva Geitheim: Bills

Mitch Goldich: Bills

Mike Kadlick: Bills

Gilberto Manzano: Bills

Conor Orr: Bills

John Pluym: Bills

Matt Verderame: Bills

Saints at Bears

Albert Breer: Bears

Eva Geitheim: Bears

Mitch Goldich: Bears

Mike Kadlick: Bears

Gilberto Manzano: Bears

Conor Orr: Bears

John Pluym: Bears

Matt Verderame: Bears

Titans at Cowboys

Albert Breer: Cowboys

Eva Geitheim: Cowboys

Mitch Goldich: Cowboys

Mike Kadlick: Titans

Gilberto Manzano: Titans

Conor Orr: Titans

John Pluym: Cowboys

Matt Verderame: Cowboys

Buccaneers at Lions

Albert Breer: Lions

Eva Geitheim: Lions

Mitch Goldich: Lions

Mike Kadlick: Lions

Gilberto Manzano: Buccaneers

Conor Orr: Lions

John Pluym: Lions

Matt Verderame: Lions

Cardinals at Chiefs

Albert Breer: Chiefs

Eva Geitheim: Chiefs

Mitch Goldich: Chiefs

Mike Kadlick: Chiefs

Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs

Conor Orr: Chiefs

John Pluym: Chiefs

Matt Verderame: Chiefs

Steelers at Eagles

Albert Breer: Steelers

Eva Geitheim: Steelers

Mitch Goldich: Steelers

Mike Kadlick: Eagles

Gilberto Manzano: Steelers

Conor Orr: Steelers

John Pluym: Steelers

Matt Verderame: Steelers

Ravens at Panthers

Albert Breer: Ravens

Eva Geitheim: Panthers

Mitch Goldich: Ravens

Mike Kadlick: Panthers

Gilberto Manzano: Panthers

Conor Orr: Panthers

John Pluym: Panthers

Matt Verderame: Panthers

Jets at Chargers

Albert Breer: Chargers

Eva Geitheim: Chargers

Mitch Goldich: Chargers

Mike Kadlick: Chargers

Gilberto Manzano: Chargers

Conor Orr: Chargers

John Pluym: Chargers

Matt Verderame: Chargers

Raiders at Broncos

Albert Breer: Broncos

Eva Geitheim: Broncos

Mitch Goldich: Broncos

Mike Kadlick: Broncos

Gilberto Manzano: Broncos

Conor Orr: Broncos

John Pluym: Broncos

Matt Verderame: Broncos

Jaguars at Giants

Albert Breer: Jaguars

Eva Geitheim: Jaguars

Mitch Goldich: Jaguars

Mike Kadlick: Jaguars

Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars

Conor Orr: Jaguars

John Pluym: Jaguars

Matt Verderame: Giants

Vikings vs. 49ers (Mexico City)

Albert Breer: 49ers

Eva Geitheim: 49ers

Mitch Goldich: 49ers

Mike Kadlick: Vikings

Gilberto Manzano: Vikings

Conor Orr: 49ers

John Pluym: 49ers

Matt Verderame: 49ers

Bengals at Commanders

Albert Breer: Bengals

Eva Geitheim: Bengals

Mitch Goldich: Bengals

Mike Kadlick: Bengals

Gilberto Manzano: Bengals

Conor Orr: Bengals

John Pluym: Bengals

Matt Verderame: Bengals