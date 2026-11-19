NFL Week 11 Picks From the MMQB Staff: 49ers Predicted to Beat Vikings in Mexico City
It’s Week 11! Our writers and editors are coming off another strong week of predictions after everyone finished with a winning record on their picks last week. There has also been more movement in the standings. After Albert Breer surpassed Matt Verderame for the lead last week, Eva Geitheim tied him at the top. Now, both lead the group with a 97-52-1 record.
The highlight of this week’s slate is expected to come at the end with the final two prime-time games. The headliner is the 49ers and Vikings facing off in Mexico City, a chess match between two masterminds in 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores. The majority of our writers see Shanahan’s 49ers taking down Flores and the Vikings for the first time, though two still picked Minnesota to win the game. The following day, Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels will go head-to-head on Monday Night Football, a rematch of the 38–33 thriller between the two LSU Heisman Trophy winners on a Monday night in 2024.
This week will also see a handful of quarterbacks make their second career start as Fernando Mendoza’s Raiders face the Broncos, Carson Beck’s Cardinals play the Chiefs, Joe Milton’s Eagles host the Steelers and Kyle McCord and the Dolphins take on the Bills. All of our writers and editors see Mendoza, Beck and McCord losing, though one of our staff members did see Milton upsetting the Steelers. The other intriguing matchup of the slate will take place on Sunday afternoon when the Giants host the Jaguars, just one of two games between teams that both hold winning records. Even so, seven of our eight writers and editors see the Jaguars getting the win.
Here’s who we have making picks this season:
Albert Breer, senior writer: 9–5 last week, 97-52-1 this season
Eva Geitheim, news writer: 12–2 last week, 97-52-1 this season
Mitch Goldich, senior editor: 9–5 last week, 83-66-1 this season
Mike Kadlick, senior news writer, 10–4 last week, 91-58-1 this season
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer: 10–4 last week, 90-59-1 this season
Conor Orr, senior writer: 10–4 last week, 90-59-1 this season
John Pluym, managing editor: 9–5 last week, 87-62-1 this season
Matt Verderame, staff writer: 8–6 last week, 94-55-1 this season
All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content.
Colts at Texans
- Albert Breer: Texans
- Eva Geitheim: Texans
- Mitch Goldich: Texans
- Mike Kadlick: Texans
- Gilberto Manzano: Texans
- Conor Orr: Texans
- John Pluym: Texans
- Matt Verderame: Texans
Dolphins at Bills
- Albert Breer: Bills
- Eva Geitheim: Bills
- Mitch Goldich: Bills
- Mike Kadlick: Bills
- Gilberto Manzano: Bills
- Conor Orr: Bills
- John Pluym: Bills
- Matt Verderame: Bills
Saints at Bears
- Albert Breer: Bears
- Eva Geitheim: Bears
- Mitch Goldich: Bears
- Mike Kadlick: Bears
- Gilberto Manzano: Bears
- Conor Orr: Bears
- John Pluym: Bears
- Matt Verderame: Bears
Titans at Cowboys
- Albert Breer: Cowboys
- Eva Geitheim: Cowboys
- Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
- Mike Kadlick: Titans
- Gilberto Manzano: Titans
- Conor Orr: Titans
- John Pluym: Cowboys
- Matt Verderame: Cowboys
Buccaneers at Lions
- Albert Breer: Lions
- Eva Geitheim: Lions
- Mitch Goldich: Lions
- Mike Kadlick: Lions
- Gilberto Manzano: Buccaneers
- Conor Orr: Lions
- John Pluym: Lions
- Matt Verderame: Lions
Cardinals at Chiefs
- Albert Breer: Chiefs
- Eva Geitheim: Chiefs
- Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
- Mike Kadlick: Chiefs
- Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
- Conor Orr: Chiefs
- John Pluym: Chiefs
- Matt Verderame: Chiefs
Steelers at Eagles
- Albert Breer: Steelers
- Eva Geitheim: Steelers
- Mitch Goldich: Steelers
- Mike Kadlick: Eagles
- Gilberto Manzano: Steelers
- Conor Orr: Steelers
- John Pluym: Steelers
- Matt Verderame: Steelers
Ravens at Panthers
- Albert Breer: Ravens
- Eva Geitheim: Panthers
- Mitch Goldich: Ravens
- Mike Kadlick: Panthers
- Gilberto Manzano: Panthers
- Conor Orr: Panthers
- John Pluym: Panthers
- Matt Verderame: Panthers
Jets at Chargers
- Albert Breer: Chargers
- Eva Geitheim: Chargers
- Mitch Goldich: Chargers
- Mike Kadlick: Chargers
- Gilberto Manzano: Chargers
- Conor Orr: Chargers
- John Pluym: Chargers
- Matt Verderame: Chargers
Raiders at Broncos
- Albert Breer: Broncos
- Eva Geitheim: Broncos
- Mitch Goldich: Broncos
- Mike Kadlick: Broncos
- Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
- Conor Orr: Broncos
- John Pluym: Broncos
- Matt Verderame: Broncos
Jaguars at Giants
- Albert Breer: Jaguars
- Eva Geitheim: Jaguars
- Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
- Mike Kadlick: Jaguars
- Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
- Conor Orr: Jaguars
- John Pluym: Jaguars
- Matt Verderame: Giants
Vikings vs. 49ers (Mexico City)
- Albert Breer: 49ers
- Eva Geitheim: 49ers
- Mitch Goldich: 49ers
- Mike Kadlick: Vikings
- Gilberto Manzano: Vikings
- Conor Orr: 49ers
- John Pluym: 49ers
- Matt Verderame: 49ers
Bengals at Commanders
- Albert Breer: Bengals
- Eva Geitheim: Bengals
- Mitch Goldich: Bengals
- Mike Kadlick: Bengals
- Gilberto Manzano: Bengals
- Conor Orr: Bengals
- John Pluym: Bengals
- Matt Verderame: Bengals