Reid's Rips: 2024 Leaf Pro Set Pure Football Solo Pack

Leaf Pro Set Pure Football Solo Pack
Reid's Rips: 2024 Pro Set Pure Football


My LCS had a few of the 2024 Leaf Pro Set Pure Football Solo Plus packs laying around, so after a few visits, I decided to rip into one.

The cardboard packaging says it's a solo pack. There are two 2024 Pro Set Pure cards in this envelope including one autograph numbered to 15 or less.

The first card I saw when I opened the envelope was a card of Card, that being quarterback Hudson Card. Card is a redshirt junior for the Purdue Boilermakers who had a rough season this year, going 1-9 with Card under center (and 1-11 overall). This green parallel is numbered out 16 of 49.

For the second and final card in the pack, I hit some local Penn State magic when I pulled an autographed Drew Allar card, numbered just 3 of 7. The PSU QB led the Nittany Lions into the College Football Playoff before falling to Notre Dame in the national semifinal game. Allar made (some) Penn State fans happy when he announced recently that he would indeed return for his senior season.

I seem to have had some luck pulling hits of Drew in collegiate products over the last year or two, so it was fun to see another Allar auto this time around. I'll be sure to add it to my Penn State pile.

For just a few bucks, this Leaf Pro Set product was well worth the gamble.

