2025 Panini Prizm Draft Picks new release with Arch Manning, Inserts and more

Collectors who are fans of collegiate products are in luck, as Panini recently announced that they will be releasing one of their staple collegiate products once again this year: 2025 Panini Prizm Draft Picks. The product has been released for a number of years now, and Panini will be first offering a 1st Off the Line Edition of the product. For those not familar, these are some of the first boxes that are assembled and packed, and they often contain exclusive parallels for collectors to chase after. In the case of this year's there will be an exclusive black shimmer parallel and autograph in each 1st Off the Line box. These boxes will be up for grabs in a dutch auction on Tuesday, November 25th, and here is what collectors need to know ahead of it.

What is a Dutch Auction?

A dutch auction is where box prices will start at a certain price, and will decrease at certain time increments until the inventory is sold out. In the case of tomorrow, boxes will start at $500, with a bottom price of $225 possibly being reached. The price will drop every five minutes. Collectors should keep in mind that there is no guarantee that boxes will still be for sale once the price drops to the minimum of $225. Boxes could sell out at $300, or $350. Therefore, collectors are going to have to consider how much they would be willing to pay, while also factoring in how much would be too much. In addition, there is always the chance of missing out on a box, as there will not be warning when inventory gets low.

Key Cards to Look For

In a 1st off the line hobby box (on average) collectors can find 3 autographs and 8 inserts. This year's release will have rookie patch autographs of some of the top rookies, but also of players who are still in college. Perhaps the top name that is a Panini exclusive signer is Arch Manning, and the one preview image was an RPA of his in the product. Players who are still in college have the Rated Prospect designation on their cards.

2025 Panini Prizm Draft Picks Football Arch Manning RPA | Panini America

Inserts will also catch the attention of collectors, as the On Campus insert models off the Downtown insert found in products like Donruss. For collegiate collectors, this could arguably be the top insert to chase after, given it's standing in the hobby. SSP inserts can be found, such as the Manga, Stained Glass, and Dual Color Blast. The product does bring some of the great inserts of the hobby into one product, and this could intrigue collectors across the hobby.

2025 Panini Prizm Draft Picks Football Ashton Jeanty On Campus Insert | Panini America

2025 Panini Prizm Draft Picks Football will be hitting the dutch auction format on Tuesday, November 25th at 12 PM eastern time. The products features some current college stars, along with some inserts that stand out in the hobby. Collectors who are interested in the product should set a reminder when it goes on sale, because there is no telling when it will sell out.

