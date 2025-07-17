Shohei Ohtani Snags Barry Bonds Bobblehead: MLB Promos Are Hotter Than Ever
During a recent Giants-Dodgers showdown at Oracle Park, Shohei Ohtani made a rare off-field request: a Barry Bonds bobblehead. According to Giants broadcaster Mike Krukow, the Dodgers superstar specifically asked for—and received—one of the 20,000 collectible figures celebrating the Giants legend. Bonds, who threw out the ceremonial first pitch, was honored in a packed house of over 41,000 fans, while Ohtani took the mound for the Dodgers in a true generational crossover.
The moment was both subtle and significant: two once-in-a-lifetime talents sharing the spotlight—one on cardboard, the other on the mound.
The Return of Barry Bonds and the Rise of the Bobblehead
The Barry Bonds bobblehead giveaway marked the Giants’ first in over 20 years, and fan interest reflected the lasting impact of Bonds. Lines wrapped around Oracle Park well before gates opened, and the buzz surrounding Ohtani’s personal request only amplified demand, particularly on the resale market. But don’t sleep on the bobblehead—you can still pick it up on eBay for around $50.
Hello Kitty, Anime Icons, and Designer Toys at the Ballpark
Earlier this summer, the Giants also hosted Hello Kitty Day in partnership with EVA Air, offering 15,000 pink-accented jerseys. Fans arrived hours early, many leaving disappointed when the supply ran out. Hello Kitty joined Lou Seal on the field as part of themed festivities, but the chaos reignited complaints about reduced giveaway quantities following the pandemic.
The Dodgers, meanwhile, have leaned fully into pop culture crossovers. Their One Piece Night on July 3 gave 40,000 fans Luffy-inspired straw hats and a collectible trading card, topped off by a drone show featuring anime characters. If you missed the game, plan to spend $400-$500 on the hat and card combo.
The Yankees Nap on It—with George Costanza
Not to be outdone, the New York Yankees will tap into sitcom gold with their George Costanza bobblehead giveaway on August 21. Honoring the classic Seinfeld character’s role as assistant to the traveling secretary, the bobblehead shows Costanza napping under his desk, complete with his quote: “I love a good nap. Sometimes it’s the only thing getting me out of bed in the morning.”
Only 18,000 fans will get one, and like previous Costanza giveaways, it's expected to draw huge early lines and instant resale activity. The intersection of baseball and comedy nostalgia is proving to be a potent draw for fans across generations. Legions of Seinfeld fans are ponying up big bucks—presales are well over $200—to add the iconic character to their collection.
Why It Matters
Whether it’s Ohtani chasing Bonds memorabilia, fans scrambling for anime merch, or Costanza napping his way into collector lore, the 2025 season has made one thing clear: MLB giveaways are no longer just souvenirs—they’re cultural currency and drive fan attendance and engagement.
Ohtani may dominate headlines with his bat and arm, but his quiet request for a Barry Bonds bobblehead speaks volumes. In today’s MLB, collectibles aren’t just for fans—they’re for the icons, too.