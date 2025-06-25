Collectibles On SI

Collecting Shohei Ohtani’s Dog, Decoy

Ohtani's dog, Decoy, is taking over the hobby world with a custom Yu-Gi-Oh! card, Topps Now release, and viral Dodgers bobblehead.

Lucas Mast

Shohei Ohtani and his dog, Decoy.
Shohei Ohtani and his dog, Decoy. / @dodgers on Instagram
In this story:

Shohei Ohtani may be rewriting the record books, but it’s his four-legged sidekick who just made hobby history. 

This week Ohtani shared a one-of-a-kind surprise on his Instagram: a custom Yu-Gi-Oh! card featuring his dog, Decoy. Gifted by KONAMI, the card celebrates Decoy’s viral first pitch at Dodger Stadium, immortalizing the pup in a format more often reserved for dragons and spellcasters.

Shohei Ohtani's dog, Decoy, now has a custom Yu-Gi-Oh! card.
Shohei Ohtani's dog, Decoy, now has a custom Yu-Gi-Oh! card. / @shoheiohtani on Instagram

The card depicts Decoy as a “Level 1 Light Attribute Normal Monster” with 50 ATK and 50 DEF—low stats, but fitting for a dog who wins hearts, not battles. The card’s text calls out Decoy’s “angelic presence on the mound” and his signature high five with Ohtani, sealing his status as both good boy and good luck charm.

Shohei Ohtani's dog, Decoy, surround by art tributes.
Shohei Ohtani's dog, Decoy, surround by art tributes. / @shoheiohtani on Instagram

It’s not the first time Decoy—known as “Dekopin” in Japanese—has left paw prints on the hobby world.

No stranger to appearing on cards, Topps released a Topps Now in 2023 featuring Ohtani and Decoy at home in the off-season. The print run hit almost 38,000, instantly making it one of the most beloved novelty cards of the season.  If you missed the initial drop, you can pick a raw copy for about $30 and a BSG Pristine 10 for $80.

2023 Topps Now #OS19 Shohei Ohtani BGS Pristine 10
2023 Topps Now #OS19 Shohei Ohtani BGS Pristine 10 / https://ebay.us/m/CsM6U0

Later that month, a joint Ohtani-Decoy bobblehead giveaway at Dodger Stadium caused lines to wrap around Chavez Ravine. The base version of the bobblehead can be found on eBay for around $250-$300, with a gold version fetching a premium.

Shohei Ohtani And Decoy 2024 LA Dodgers Bobblehead
Shohei Ohtani And Decoy 2024 LA Dodgers Bobblehead / https://ebay.us/m/lnUxB6

Decoy’s face has become a mainstay on social media, packaging, cleats, and even custom suits. He made his debut sitting in Ohtani’s lap during his 2023 AL MVP acceptance and has since appeared on the All-Star red carpet, at the World Series parade, and even at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo, where he was issued an honorary visa. Not bad for a Dutch Kooikerhondje.

From an MVP plaque marked “Most Valuable Dog” to his cameo in Cooperstown via custom cleats, Decoy has transcended pet status. He’s a brand, a vibe, and—thanks to that Yu-Gi-Oh! card—a collectible icon.

Published |Modified
Lucas Mast
LUCAS MAST

Lucas Mast is a writer based in San Francisco East Bay, where he’s a season ticket holder for St. Mary’s basketball and a die-hard Stanford athletics fan. A lifelong collector of sneakers, sports cards, and pop culture, he also advises companies shaping the future of the hobby and sports. He’s driven by a curiosity about why people collect—and what those items reveal about the moments and memories that matter most.

