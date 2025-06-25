Collecting Shohei Ohtani’s Dog, Decoy
Shohei Ohtani may be rewriting the record books, but it’s his four-legged sidekick who just made hobby history.
This week Ohtani shared a one-of-a-kind surprise on his Instagram: a custom Yu-Gi-Oh! card featuring his dog, Decoy. Gifted by KONAMI, the card celebrates Decoy’s viral first pitch at Dodger Stadium, immortalizing the pup in a format more often reserved for dragons and spellcasters.
The card depicts Decoy as a “Level 1 Light Attribute Normal Monster” with 50 ATK and 50 DEF—low stats, but fitting for a dog who wins hearts, not battles. The card’s text calls out Decoy’s “angelic presence on the mound” and his signature high five with Ohtani, sealing his status as both good boy and good luck charm.
It’s not the first time Decoy—known as “Dekopin” in Japanese—has left paw prints on the hobby world.
No stranger to appearing on cards, Topps released a Topps Now in 2023 featuring Ohtani and Decoy at home in the off-season. The print run hit almost 38,000, instantly making it one of the most beloved novelty cards of the season. If you missed the initial drop, you can pick a raw copy for about $30 and a BSG Pristine 10 for $80.
Later that month, a joint Ohtani-Decoy bobblehead giveaway at Dodger Stadium caused lines to wrap around Chavez Ravine. The base version of the bobblehead can be found on eBay for around $250-$300, with a gold version fetching a premium.
Decoy’s face has become a mainstay on social media, packaging, cleats, and even custom suits. He made his debut sitting in Ohtani’s lap during his 2023 AL MVP acceptance and has since appeared on the All-Star red carpet, at the World Series parade, and even at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo, where he was issued an honorary visa. Not bad for a Dutch Kooikerhondje.
From an MVP plaque marked “Most Valuable Dog” to his cameo in Cooperstown via custom cleats, Decoy has transcended pet status. He’s a brand, a vibe, and—thanks to that Yu-Gi-Oh! card—a collectible icon.