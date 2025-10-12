Elite 2,000 career RBI's and 2,000 Runs Scored Club and their cards

Baseball is all about history, records, and numbers. Because players can play 15 to 20 years and beyond, there are elite thresholds if you hit, you are typically a bona fide hall of famer. Some of these milestones include the 3,000 hit club, the 500 home run club, 300 wins, and so on.

You can form a club with any baseball metric out there. One of the most popular to talk about, which combines power, and the ability to hit the ball, is the 3,000 hit with 500 home run club. Only 33 players have over 3,000 hits, and only 28 have hit over 500 home runs. What is incredible, is that only 7 players have done both.

One milestone I love to look at, is all-time RBI leaders and all-time Runs leaders. Of this list, there have only been 5 players to drive in over 2,000 RBI's, and only 8 players to have over 2,000 Runs scored. Players like Babe Ruth, Rickey Henderson, Willie Mays, and Pete Rose are in the all-time rankings.

Babe Ruth

Possibly the most iconic name in all of sports, Babe Ruth transcended baseball. Babe Ruth made baseball exciting, by hitting the ball over the fence. He was the All-Time Home Run leader by the time he was 26 years old, passing Roger Connor mark of 138 home runs. He would go onto leading the league in home runs 12 times, on his way to 714 career homers. Babe Ruth made this list by driving in 2,213 of his teammates, while also touch home plate 2,174 times.

1916 Babe Ruth Sporting News | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=date&direction=desc&q=Babe%20Ruth%20RC%201916%20PSA&saleId=sothebys-2025-april-1

One of the most popular rookie cards of Babe Ruth, is the 1916 Sporting News card. The rarity and condition of this card drives this market to an elite level of collectors. Recently, this PSA 3 sold for $355,600.

Hank Aaron

Babe Ruth's all-time home run record stood for 39 years, until Hank Aaron took over. Hank Aaron was one of the most complete, all-around players baseball has ever seen. A 21X All-Star, Aaron would flood the stat sheets in every offensive category. He would hit over 40 home runs 8 times, on his way to 755 career home runs. He would score over 100 runs, a shocking 15 times in his career, while driving in over 100, 11 times. Hank Aaron would finish with 2,297 RBI's and 2,174 Runs.

Hank Aaron RC | https://ebay.us/m/lfK5Hd

A nice looking 1954 Topps rookie PSA 1 can run you around $2,000-$2,500. Recently this PSA 3 ended at $4,550

Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez all-time numbers are off the charts. When talking about all-time greats, Rodriguez needs to start being in the conversation. Alex Rodriguez could hit for both power and contact, making him a duel threat when up at bat. Once on base, Rodriguez had the ability to steal with the best base runners in the game, finishing with 329 swipes.. The 3x MVP was also voted to an All-Star game 14 times. The .295 career hitter would finish with 3,115 hits, and a whopping 696 home runs. Rodriguez would finish with 2,086 RBI's and 2,021 Runs.

Alex Rodriguez RC | https://ebay.us/m/ZLckB5

To see his 1994 Upper Deck RC, with a PSA 10 grade going for around $110, it makes me wonder if this is grossly under valued.

And that is it.

With almost 150 years of history, only 3 players have made this list.





