Jordan, Jackie Robinson, and Cracker Jack Highlight REA Auction

The highly anticipated October Auction at REA is underway and with it more than 4300 lots spanning nearly 150 years of history. While the spotlight will go to cards of Michael Jordan, Babe Ruth, and Shoeless Joe Jackson, those headliners only scratch the surface of what cards and collectibles are being made available to collectors.

This is another huge event for us that boasts a ton of quality and quantity. There has been a lot of strength in the hobby over the last few months, and I expect to see significant activity and strong results across several different areas of the hobby throughout this auction. Brian Dwyer, President, REA

Phil Jackson and Michael Jordan | Anne Ryan, USA TODAY, USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Here are just a handful of the items expected to generate bids and buzz through auction's end.

1914 Cracker Jack Honus Wagner | REA (click image for auction listing)

Fans and collectors of Babe Ruth will find no shortage of items at a healthy range of price points. At the lower end, there are first-day covers featuring Babe Ruth stamps while at the high end there is an exquisite 1921 American Caramel card from the release's "series of 80." As the lot description notes, the card includes a bit of fun Babe Ruth history. Note that the Bambino is identified as a Yankee but is pictured in a Boston uniform, owing to his relatively recent sale to New York.

1921 American Caramel "Series of 80" Babe Ruth | REA (click image for auction listing)

For collectors looking for Jackie Robinson cards, particularly his 1956 Topps swansong, the REA October auction delivers as well.

Just some of the Jackie Robinson lots available | REA (click image for auction listings)

As for Michael Jordan, there is of course his iconic 1986 Fleer rookie card, but there are a host of other MJ collectibles only rarely seen at auction, including signed items and original photographs. Initial bidding for the auction ends Sunday, October 19, at 9 PM ET, after which a brief extended bidding period will ensue. Best of luck to collectors looking to add some true gems of the Hobby to their collections, whether as investments, keepers, or early Christmas presents!





1986 Fleer Michael Jordan | REA

