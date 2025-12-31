‘The Future’—Barcelona Presidential Candidate Makes Exciting Lionel Messi Claim
Barcelona presidential candidate Marc Ciria views club legend Lionel Messi as a surefire way to boost revenue, whether the Argentine comes back to Catalonia as a player or simply as a “strategic partner.”
Financial struggles have burdened the 28-time La Liga champions in recent years, making it near-impossible to afford blockbuster transfers or pay off outstanding debt. Barcelona can barely register new signings to keep in accordance with the league’s 1:1 spending rule without having to go through the Spanish judicial system.
The club has taken several measures to eliminate its economic shortcomings, including selling off VIP seats at the newly renovated Camp Nou and offloading players in the summer. Ciria, though, believes the Catalans are missing out on the biggest financial opportunity of all: Messi.
“Leo Messi is a multinational company, and the truth is that it’s enviable, and we should take note of many things because it has top-level professionals at all levels,” the candidate, who will take part in the club’s elections in 2026, told SPORT.
“The people around Leo Messi and those who make decisions with him have a project, for Leo Messi to be a strategic partner in all areas where we urgently need to increase revenue.
“Just one fact: we are generating €994 million [$1.17 billion] in revenue. In the 2017–18 season, with what I consider to be the worst board of directors in the club’s history, we generated €990 million.
“If I apply only inflation and the cost of living, Barça should be generating €1.2 billion in revenue today. Either we realize that Leo Messi is strategic, not just for today, but for the future of the club and to protect and preserve the ownership model, or we are not understanding the world of sport.”
Ciria Gives Verdict on Potential Messi Return to Barcelona
Of course, the dream for many throughout Catalonia is for Barcelona to bring Messi back as more than just a business partner. The eight-time Ballon d’Or’s winner recent return to the Camp Nou during the November international break only fueled those desires.
Messi’s brief visit to the iconic stadium had fans pleading for him to one day finish out his career at the club where he became a legend.
Ciria weighed in on the possibility when asked by SPORT if the forward will ever return to Barcelona in a playing capacity. “That will be decided by the sporting management together with him, not by Marc Ciria. This changes things.
“I would love Leo Messi to say goodbye stadium by stadium as a Barcelona player, but if that cannot happen, then as an institutional and commercial figure who will give us the resources we need.”
One of the major roadblocks to getting Messi back to the Camp Nou is his contract with the newly crowned MLS champions, Inter Miami. The 38-year-old extended his stay in south Florida through the 2028 season.