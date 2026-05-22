When we think about the best players in basketball history, we often include the number of championships in the discussion. Michael Jordan with his six, Jabbar with six, and LeBron James with his four. Bill Russell had eleven championships under his belt when he called it a career. That's just a staggering number.

Add to that his role as a leader in the civil rights movement, and his cards become a piece of history, not just cardboard in slabs. While his cards aren't exactly cheap, his early cards in low to mid grades are still in the realm of possibility for many collectors. Let's take a look at the Bill Russell cards every serious basketball card collector should know about.

1957 Topps Bill Russell #77 (Rookie Card)

1957 Bill Russell Topps | CardLadder

It's important to remember that Topps' 1957 basketball set was their first step into basketball. Baseball was top dog during the 50s and 60s, so there weren't many basketball sets released then, and production runs were much lower than they are today. Russell's only rookie has the classic retro look - the 1957 Topps set used the black background to great effect on these cards.

A raw card sold for $1,200 this week, while a PSA 5 recently sold for $6,400.

1961 Fleer Bill Russell #38

1961 Bill Russell Fleer | CardLadder

Several years would pass after 1957 before collectors had the chance to collect basketball cards again. Fleer's 1961 set came out and featured many legends of the game, along with an amazing rookie class that included Wilt Chamberlain and Jerry West. Russell's black-and-white portrait against the dark blue background is iconic and was the last major card release during his playing days.

A PSA 5.5 sold for $1,202 on May 21st, 2026.

1995-96 Action Packed Bill Russell Hall of Fame Autograph /500

1995 Bill Russell Action Packed Autograph | CardLadder

1995 saw the first certified autograph card of Russell, and it's one that may, until now, have been overlooked by Russell collectors. Action Packed's product included a gold-foil card of Russell with an on-card autograph in silver numbered to 500. It was a genius move to use a silver pen against a dark background, and the manufactured scarcity doesn't hurt.

A PSA 9 sold for $468 back in January of 2026.

1999 Upper Deck Century Legends Bill Russell Epic Signatures

1999 Bill Russell Upper Deck Auto | CardLadder

It took four years after Action Packed's 1995 release before collectors saw more Bill Russell-certified autograph cards. Upper Deck didn't disappoint with this gem - 1999's Epic Signatures subset included Russell and provided the perfect setting for a signature. A white background that showcases the autograph and a retro feel, featuring a portrait of Russell, make this one a must-have for serious Russell collectors.

The PSA 9, Auto 8, sold for $1,560 back in August of 2025.