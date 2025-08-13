The essential cards of 1961 Fleer Basketball
Over six decades on, 1961 Fleer Basketball remains one of the most important basketball trading card sets of all-time. A truly phenomenal checklist is bettered only by the presence of a group of legitimate basketball hobby grail cards. The beautiful design and innovation has stood the test of time. 1961 Fleer Basketball was issued with a 44-card base set, as well as a 22-card "In Action" set that features some brilliant player action images from some of the stars who appear in the base set. Let's take a look at some of the best cards from this breakthrough basketball offering.
1961 Fleer Basketball #8 Wilt Chamberlain
RELATED: The essential 1997 Precious Metal Gems Basketball cards
To this day, Chamberlain's 1961 Fleer card is not only the legend's most valuable card, it's a grail card for many hobby collectors. The card has sold for as much as $1.7 million. From Chamberlain's time with the Philadelphia Warriors, the card captures a player who by 25 had already won an MVP (as a rookie), and finished fourth and runner-up in MVP voting in the following two seasons. By the end of his career, Wilt had established himself as perhaps the most dominant basketball player ever, with an unfathomable combination of size, grace, and athleticism.
In 1961-62, he finished second in MVP voting to his rival Bill Russell, despite averaging 50.4 points per game. This remains the highest points per game tally in NBA history, and is one of sports' most incredible records. It's hard to imagine someone will ever get close to breaking this one.
RELATED: 2024-25 Topps Finest Basketball Release Preview
1961 Fleer #36 Oscar Robertson
Starting in his age-22 season, Robertson began a historic an eight-year stretch of top-5 MVP finishes (including winning the award in 1963-64). The 12-time All-Star earned All-NBA First Team honors in the first nine years of his career. While he would have to wait until 1971 to finally get his ring, while playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, his career stands up to anyone's. Robertson's combination of scoring acumen and brilliant playmaking is perhaps unmatched in NBA history. On four occasions, the guard averaged over 30 PPG and over 10 APG. His 1961 Fleer card has sold for as much as $88,000.
The Logo. Jerry West's 1961 Fleer Basketball rookie card has sold for $65,000 or more four times. One of the sports world's true superstars of the 1960's, the electric guard was an NBA All-Star in all fourteen seasons of his career. Between 1962 and 1973, West helped lead the Lakers to nine NBA Finals appearances, finally getting his championship in 1972. In 1969, Jerry West averaged 30.9 PPG in one of the greatest NBA Finals of all-time, in which his Lakers fell once again to Bill Russell and the Boston Celtics. Three of the seven games were decided by two points or less. West became the first and only player on the losing team to win the NBA Finals MVP. In a 108-106 Game 7 defeat, West put up 42 points and 12 assists.
RELATED: Iconic Cards of 1996 Topps Chrome Basketball
1961 Fleer Basketball In Action #46 Elgin Baylor
One of the standout elements of 1961 Fleer Basketball is a 22-card set named 'In Action' feature action images of stars from the base set. Each action is then described on the card front. This Elgin Baylor card reads "Elgin Baylor Sinks a Basket" - and has sold for as much as $66,000.
1961 Fleer Basketball was the first, and only Fleer Basketball set until 1986-87. With a spectacular checklist featuing legends like Wilt, Oscar, The Logo, and Baylor, it's no surprise that the remarkable set has stood the test of time.