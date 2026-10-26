The 7 Most Iconic Baseball Cards of the 1970s

The 1970s began with a glaring absence from packs of baseball cards: Mickey Mantle. Mantle’s final playing-days Topps card appeared in 1969, closing a run that made him the face of baseball card collecting throughout the 1950s and 1960s. His departure from the baseball card world ended a familiar annual chase for collectors.

Even though the 1969 Topps was Mickey Mantle’s final card from his playing days, he continued appearing in sets like this 1977 TCMA. TCMA cards were created by Tom Collier and Mike Aronstein in the 1970s and these sets specialized in vintage reprints and minor league cards. | Card Ladder

As a new generation of stars arrived in the 1970s, the hobby itself began to change. Small collector gatherings held in 1969 helped lay the groundwork for a larger public card convention in Detroit in 1970. Throughout the decade, card shows gave collectors more opportunities to meet, trade, and buy cards outside their own neighborhoods.

Even completing a Topps set became a different experience in the 1970s. Through 1973, Topps released its annual baseball set in separate series throughout the season. Collectors had to wait for later releases to finish their sets, and some of those high numbers were particularly difficult to find. In 1974, Topps released all 660 cards in its main set at once, ending a practice that stretched back to 1952.

The rookie card craze came about as Hank Aaron’s pursuit of Babe Ruth’s home run record culminated in 1974. The hype surrounding the legendary pursuit of the home run record pushed collectors towards the 1954 Topps Hank Aaron. At the time, rookie cards were described as a player’s “first card” or “first year card,” as the concept of the rookie card became more firmly established within the hobby.

Hank Aaron’s pursuit of Babe Ruth’s home run record was the decade’s biggest baseball story. Topps devoted the first six cards of its 1974 set to Aaron, including this tribute featuring his first four Topps cards. | Card Ladder

Meanwhile, the cards coming out of packs during the 1970s created their own history. Bold colors, memorable action photography, and the rookie cards of future Hall of Famers gave collectors plenty to pursue. Considering hobby recognition, price, popularity, visual appeal, and lasting hobby significance, these are the seven most iconic baseball cards of the decade.

7. 1978 Topps Eddie Murray #36

The all-time high sale for the 1978 Topps Eddie Murray rookie was $59,040 for a PSA 10 sold through Goldin on March 8th, 2021. | Card Ladder

Recent PSA 9 Price: $1,508

Recent PSA 8 Price: $225

Total PSA Population: 17,309 (18 PSA 10s)

Why it's Iconic: This highly recognizable rookie card features the classic "Topps All-Star Rookie" gold trophy logo in the bottom right corner. Murray is one of only seven players in the 500 Home Run and 3,000 Hit club (the others being Hank Aaron, Albert Pujols, Willie Mays, Miguel Cabrera, Alex Rodriguez, and Rafael Palmeiro).

6. 1973 Topps Roberto Clemente #50

The all-time high sale for the 1973 Topps Roberto Clemente was $105,000 for a PSA 10 sold through Heritage Auctions on January 27, 2023. | Card Ladder

Recent PSA 9 Price: $3,295

Recent PSA 8 Price: $340

Total PSA Population: 10,064 (8 PSA 10s)

Why it's Iconic: This card is a heartbreaking tribute to a legendary life cut short. Clemente tragically died in a plane crash on December 31st, 1972, while delivering aid to Nicaraguan earthquake victims. This card was already designed and scheduled for print before Clemente's death, and Topps chose to release it exactly as planned. The photo is called a 'sunset shot' and feels like a beautiful artistic farewell.

5. 1974 Topps Hank Aaron #1 All-Time Home Run King

The all-time high sale for the 1974 Topps Hank Aaron Home Run King was $23,299 for a PSA 10 sold through PWCC on July 19th, 2016. | Card Ladder

Recent PSA 9 Price: $8,235

Recent PSA 8 Price: $510

Total PSA Population: 5,460 (one PSA 10)

Why it's Iconic: This card represents one of the most culturally significant milestones in American sports history. (Hank Aaron endured intense racism, hate mail, and death threats during his pursuit of Babe Ruth's home run record.) When the 1974 Topps set went into production and was released in January of 1974, Hank Aaron had just 713 career home runs (one home run short of tying Babe Ruth's long-standing record of 714). Although the record hadn't been broken yet, Topps printed "New All-Time Home Run King" across the front of Aaron's card #1.

4. 1971 Topps Thurman Munson #5 'All-Star Rookie'

The all-time high sale for the 1971 Topps Thurman Munson was $199,999 for a PSA 9 sold through Heritage Auctions on May 13, 2022. | Card Ladder

Recent PSA 9 Price: $192,000

Recent PSA 8 Price: $7,200

Total PSA Population: 6,140 (No PSA 10s)

Why it's Iconic: Collectors love the photo of Munson mid-tag at home plate with clouds of dirt flying everywhere. This card features one of the first in-game action shots ever printed on a Topps base card. This is not Munson's rookie card, but it celebrates his 1970 American League Rookie of the Year season and is the first Munson solo card. Additionally, this card is extremely hard to find in high grade because the black borders chip very easily (and it's very expensive in high grade too).

3. 1979 Topps Ozzie Smith #116

The all-time high sale for the 1979 Topps Ozzie Smith rookie was $222,000 for a PSA 10 sold through Heritage Auctions on February 26th, 2021. | Card Ladder

Recent PSA 9 Price: $5,033

Recent PSA 8 Price: $441

Total PSA Population: 18,267 (5 PSA 10s)

Why it's Iconic: Few players have become hobby icons because of their defense, but Ozzie was special. Ozzie Smith won 13 consecutive Gold Gloves and is widely regarded as baseball's greatest defensive shortstop. His 1979 Topps rookie captures “The Wizard” with the Padres before he became a Cardinals legend. This is easily one of the most recognizable cards of the decade.

2. 1973 Topps Mike Schmidt Rookie Card "Rookie Third Basemen" #615

The all-time high sale for the 1973 Topps Mike Schmidt rookie was $353,800 for a PSA 10 sold through Heritage Auctions on December 19th, 2025. | Card Ladder

Recent PSA 9 Price: $13,700

Recent PSA 8 Price: $3,225

Total PSA Population: 13,302 (5 PSA 10s)

Why it's Iconic: Schmidt is considered baseball’s greatest third baseman ever, as he won three MVP awards, 10 Gold Gloves, and hit 548 home runs. This rookie appeared in Topps’ final 'high series' in 1973, before the company began releasing its entire annual baseball set at once in 1974. He shares the card with Ron Cey, a six-time All-Star and 1981 World Series co-MVP (along with Padres infielder John Hilton).

1. 1975 Topps George Brett Rookie Card #228

The all-time high sale for the 1975 Topps George Brett rookie was $158,600 for a PSA 10. It sold through Heritage Auctions on December 19th, 2025. | Card Ladder

Recent PSA 9 Price: $10,200

Recent PSA 8 Price: $1,010

Total PSA Population: 20,534 (11 PSA 10s)

Why it’s Iconic: Mike Schmidt has the stronger claim as baseball’s greatest ever third baseman, and his rookie is scarcer and more expensive, but George Brett’s 1975 Topps earns the top spot because of its recognizable design and unmistakable 1970s style. The famous green and purple borders make it the first card most collectors think of when discussing 1970s baseball cards. Brett is also one of only five players with a .300 career average, 3,000 hits, and 300 home runs, and his pursuit of .400 in 1980 remains one of baseball’s most memorable batting achievements.

Honorable Mentions:

The all-time high sale for the 1974 Topps Dave Winfield rookie was $106,750 for a PSA 10 sold through Heritage Auctions on February 28th, 2026. | Card Ladder

1. 1974 Topps Dave Winfield #456

2. 1975 Topps Robin Yount #223

3. 1972 Topps Carlton Fisk #79

4. 1978 Topps Paul Molitor / Alan Trammell #707

5. 1971 Topps Nolan Ryan #513