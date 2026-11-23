The 30th Celebration Pokémon TCG set, which was released to commemorate the anniversary of the franchise, is best known on the collecting side of the Hobby. The Classic Collection reprints, the special Pikachu subset, and the unique Illustration Rares all contribute to the release's popularity.

Just like every Pokémon TCG release, however, 30th Celebration also comes with a ton of playable cards that those who delve into the competitive scene can enjoy. Here are some of the best you can pull from a pack of 30th Celebration.

Ultra Ball

2026 Pokemon 30th Celebration Holo Ultra Ball #128 CGC 10 GEM MINT | CardLadder

Widely regarded as one of the most important and most iconic Trainer cards in the entire Pokémon TCG, Ultra Ball's lifespan has been extended some more with its inclusion in the main 30th Celebration set.

This card is available both in common paper form and holographic, both of which feature unique card art that has not appeared in any other release.

Poké Pad

2026 Pokemon 30th Celebration Holo Poke Pad #126 CGC 10 PRISTINE | CardLadder

Pretty much every single deck in the Pokémon TCG runs four Poké Pad cards, and it's really a staple that won't be going away anytime soon. This card in particular is extremely useful for any Dragapult ex deck variant, since looking for Dreepy or Drakloak is essential when it comes to setting up a winning board state.

Just like Ultra Ball, Poké Pad's card art is unique to the 30th Celebration set.

Mew ex

2026 Pokemon 30th Celebration SIR #152 Mew ex - BGS PRISTINE/Black Label 10 - Pop 3 | CardLadder

Mew ex has been a deck staple in the Pokémon TCG for a while, serving as an alternate attacker in some decks thanks to its Ability, Memory Helix. In the 30th Celebration, Mew ex exists as a standard ex card, a Futuristic Rare, and one of the top chases as a Special Illustration Rare.

Price-wise, the Mew ex from the 30th Celebration can be bought in its cheapest form for just over $1. The Futuristic Rare variant will run you $30, and finally, the Special Illustration Rare version currently has a market price of $55.

Greninja ex

TAG 10 Greninja EX 30th Celebration | CardLadder

Greninja ex works as the cornerstone of its own deck, and its two attacks are powerful enough to win a couple of games here and there. Two Water energies for 160 damage is a lot, and given the correct matchups, this card would definitely be a problem.

Greninja ex in the 30th Celebration exists as a normal ex card and a Special Illustration Rare card. The more common version goes for less than $1, while the SIR currently trends around $12.

Jirachi ex

2026 POKEMON 30C EN-30TH CELEBRATION SPECIAL ILLUSTRATION RARE JIRACHI EX PSA 10 | CardLadder

Jirachi ex is far from the best card on this list, but it still gets playing time as an extra card in many decklists. Three energy for 150 damage is good; however, its high cost prevents Jirachi ex from being used in more tournaments.

The normal ex version of this card is worth less than $1, while the Special Illustration Rare, also known as "Avery's Jirachi", is worth around $30 right now.