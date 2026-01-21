The Stephen Curry Topps Now Card That Just Quadrupled in Value

With the hobby booming, it’s no surprise to see cards of superstar athletes reach new highs. Yet even within that group, certain sales stand out. Stephen Curry showed that recently when his 2024 Topps Now Olympics Red PSA 9, limited to just ten copies, sold for $6,900 roughly one year after selling for $1,530. Curry’s market as a whole has climbed about 100 percent over the past year, but a single card jumping more than 350 percent in that same span is worthy of attention.

Stephen Curry Topps Now card that sold for $6,900 roughly one year after selling for $1,530 | https://www.psacard.com/cert/99695770/psa

Iconic Pose

Now what exactly is it about this particular card that made it jump more than four times in a year? There are a few dynamics at play. The most obvious is the iconic Night-Night pose. Collectors consistently gravitate toward niche, memorable images of superstar players, particularly when the supply is limited. In this case, the card was issued to commemorate Curry’s signature celebration while helping carry Team USA to an Olympic gold medal, which checks every box for a modern collectible. The fact that this specific copy is numbered 4 of 10, matching Curry’s Olympic jersey number, only adds to the appeal.

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States shooting guard Stephen Curry (4) reacts in the second half against France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Timing

Another factor is the timing of the sale. The hobby has been flourishing and with Curry’s market in particular rising 100 percent over the past year, it's easier for collectors to justify paying up for a rare card they may not see again for some time. Additionally, the current era of licensed basketball cards matters more than one might think. With licensed NBA cards now fully transitioned from Panini to Topps, collectors are understandably more invested in the current Topps era and are seeking out scarce Topps Curry cards to pair with their newer holdings.

The Stephen Curry Sports Card Market Is Up 100% Over the Past Year | https://app.cardladder.com/players/Stephen%20Curry

It remains to be seen whether Topps Now cards will ultimately be viewed in the same light as traditional pack-pulled Topps cards over the long term. Still, if there were ever a Topps Now card to wager on, a scarce jersey-numbered copy of Stephen Curry mid-celebration during an Olympic gold medal run is about as strong a case as one could make.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

